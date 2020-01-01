Listen

"To me, it’s one of our most cathartic songs," says Stevie.

Published: 12:47 pm, March 03, 2022 Photos: Daniel Dorsa.

Adult Mom has released a new track, ‘91’.

It's a B-side from their 2021 album ‘Driver’, a record all about change and growing up, dealing with ideas rooted in "being a "passenger" vs being the "driver", in both the literal and metaphorical sense."

Stevie Knipe explains: “‘91’ was one of the first songs I intentionally wrote for ‘Driver’. It’s a song that details escape in the most literal sense. The feeling of getting into the car, speeding down the highway at 2:00 am, and feeling the weight of what you’re leaving behind lifted. To me, it’s one of our most cathartic songs, and I’m glad to finally have it out in the world.”

