Listen

Adult Mom has released a new track, ‘91’

"To me, it’s one of our most cathartic songs," says Stevie.
Published: 12:47 pm, March 03, 2022
Adult Mom has released a new track, '91'

Adult Mom has released a new track, ‘91’.

It's a B-side from their 2021 album ‘Driver’, a record all about change and growing up, dealing with ideas rooted in "being a "passenger" vs being the "driver", in both the literal and metaphorical sense."

Stevie Knipe explains: “‘91’ was one of the first songs I intentionally wrote for ‘Driver’. It’s a song that details escape in the most literal sense. The feeling of getting into the car, speeding down the highway at 2:00 am, and feeling the weight of what you’re leaving behind lifted. To me, it’s one of our most cathartic songs, and I’m glad to finally have it out in the world.”

Check it out below.

