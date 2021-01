Coming soon

Check out new single ‘Sober’ now.

Published: 12:12 pm, January 20, 2021 Photos: Daniel Dorsa.

Adult Mom have announced their third studio album, 'Driver'.

The record will arrive on 5th March via Epitaph, preceded by new single ‘Sober’, a track which examines how people’s perception of each other changes and deteriorates over time - check it out below.

The record's full tracklisting reads:



1. Passenger

2. Wisconsin

3. Breathing

4. Berlin

5. Sober

6. Dancing

7. Adam

8. Regret It

9. Checking Up

10. Frost