A virtual Knotfest event is going to be held next week

There's new merch, too.
Published: 10:18 pm, May 27, 2020
A virtual Knotfest event is going to be held next week.

The showcase will launch Knotfest.com, and feature streams and interviews on 29th May, kicking off at 3pm PST. There will also be exclusive Slipknot merch available for just 72 hours.

Slipknot will be streaming their 2019 headline set from Graspop Festival in Belgium, Underoath will air their performance from The Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas from 2016, while Code Orange will share their ‘Last Ones Left: In Fear of the End’ performance that originally aired on Twitch back in March.

Visit Knotfest.com for more information.

