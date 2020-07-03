A new socially-distanced live music arena is going to hold events in Newcastle this summer

News

The line-ups will be announced next week.

Published: 12:42 pm, July 03, 2020

A new socially-distanced live music arena is launching in Newcastle.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena will host events all across the summer, boasting a line-up of "first-class live music, entertainment and comedy" to be announced on Tuesday 7th July.

Launched by the people behind This is Tomorrow Festival, SSD, the 'arena' is located at Newcastle Racecourse, Gosforth Park.

Managing Director Steve Davis explains: “Since all of our scheduled concerts have been postponed to later in the year and all venues in the city closed, the staff at SSD had a willingness to continue.

“We can’t be without music during these times so our only thought has been how can we bring music back to the British public safely and responsibly.

We have been hosting loads of live sessions and DJ sets across our social media, supporting local artists and raising money for the NHS. Now, we’re taking it one step further as the UK slowly comes out of Lockdown.

“Working with our brand new partner Virgin Money has been exciting and we think even in these hard times the people of the north east will come out in their thousands to see the artists they love.

“Further announcements will be coming in the coming weeks, but we’re excited to say we already have several high-profile artists signed up.”

Keep an eye out for more news soon.