Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

A Day To Remember have announced some UK shows, including special 'day two' Slam Dunk sets

They're coming over this May.
Published: 12:41 pm, February 03, 2020
A Day To Remember have announced some UK shows, including special 'day two' Slam Dunk sets

A Day To Remember have announced some UK shows, including special 'day two' Slam Dunk sets.

The band will tour throughout Europe this May, with a UK leg that includes Slam Dunk-badged gigs in both Hatfield (23rd) and Leeds (24th), as well as nights in Glasgow (25th), Cardiff (27th) and Nottingham (28th), with support from Grandson.

Slam Dunk's main two days will take place in Leeds (23rd) and Hatfield (24th) featuring the likes of Sum 41, Code Orange, State Champs, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, We Are The In Crowd and loads more.

Check out the posters below for all the info.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
SHVPES have released a new single/video, 'Hot Head'
Hot Milk have shared their brand new single, 'June Gloom'
Here's everything you need to know about Sylosis' new album, 'Cycle Of Suffering'
InTechnicolour have shared a new video for their track, 'Big Sleeper'
Loads more bands have joined Teddy Rocks, raising money to fight children's cancer
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing