On tour

They're coming over this May.

Published: 12:41 pm, February 03, 2020

A Day To Remember have announced some UK shows, including special 'day two' Slam Dunk sets.

The band will tour throughout Europe this May, with a UK leg that includes Slam Dunk-badged gigs in both Hatfield (23rd) and Leeds (24th), as well as nights in Glasgow (25th), Cardiff (27th) and Nottingham (28th), with support from Grandson.

Slam Dunk's main two days will take place in Leeds (23rd) and Hatfield (24th) featuring the likes of Sum 41, Code Orange, State Champs, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, We Are The In Crowd and loads more.

Check out the posters below for all the info.