Plus a new animated video.

Published: 10:48 am, April 15, 2020

A Day To Remember have released their new single 'Mindreader'.

Taken from their upcoming album 'You're Welcome', the song arrives with a new video animated by Awesome, Inc. [Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Squidbillies].

Frontman Jeremy McKinnon says: “We’ve had this video done for some time now, and seeing as how our album isn’t out yet and the state of the world is keeping us off the road, we wanted to get some new material out there for our fans as soon as possible.”

He adds: “This song was one of my personal favorites off the new album from the day it was written. I wrote it with the incredibly talented Mike Green. Fun fact, it was the first song I’ve ever sent the guys in the band that was unanimously loved. This song was written to be a lighthearted take on people in relationships expecting their partners to read their minds.”

Give it a watch below.