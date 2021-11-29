Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Måneskin, Mayday Parade, Yard Act, Volumes and more.
Order a copy
December 2021 / January 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

2000trees has announced Turnstile as a main stage co-headliner

They'll perform on Friday night, alongside Thrice.
Published: 11:40 am, November 29, 2021
2000trees has announced Turnstile as a main stage co-headliner

2000trees has announced Turnstile as a main stage co-headliner for Friday night, alongside Thrice.

Also announced today, are: Airways, Avalanche Party, Bears In Trees, Bent Knee, Cassels, Chapter and Verse, Chastity, Creature, Gatherers, Grief Ritual, Halflives, InTechnicolour, Lady Bird, LibraLibra, Lucia and the Best Boys, Marisa And The Moths, Panic Shack, Raiders, Rews, Sapphire Blues, Slothrust, The Oozes, The Virginmarys, The Winter Passing, Together Pangea, Tom Jenkins, Worriers, and wych elm.

2000trees festival booker James Scarlett says: "As far as I’m concerned, two of the hottest and most exciting rock bands on the planet are Idles and Turnstile, so I’m absolutely stoked they’re both going to be at 2000trees 2022. Turnstile are on actual fire right now and having them co-headline the Trees main stage is going to be an incredible thing to behold. Go tell your friends and get your tickets booked!"

They join other headliners IDLES and Jimmy Eat World, as well as The Amazons, Orchards, Dinosaur Pile Up, PUP, Knocked Loose, Laura Jane Grace, Dream Nails, The Get Up Kids, Vukovi, Tigercub, Bob Vylan, Rolo Tomassi and more.

2000trees will take place from 7th-9th July.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Delaire The Liar: "The EP is pretty fucking sharp"
Orchards: "We've channelled this pissed off energy into five absolutely banging tracks"
Boston Manor: "I felt like I no longer could identify with my fellow man"
Ditz have shared a new video, some tour dates, and the name of their debut album
ArcTanGent has booked Emma Ruth Rundle, Car Bomb and more for 2022's festival
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing