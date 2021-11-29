Festivals

They'll perform on Friday night, alongside Thrice.

Published: 11:40 am, November 29, 2021

2000trees has announced Turnstile as a main stage co-headliner for Friday night, alongside Thrice.

Also announced today, are: Airways, Avalanche Party, Bears In Trees, Bent Knee, Cassels, Chapter and Verse, Chastity, Creature, Gatherers, Grief Ritual, Halflives, InTechnicolour, Lady Bird, LibraLibra, Lucia and the Best Boys, Marisa And The Moths, Panic Shack, Raiders, Rews, Sapphire Blues, Slothrust, The Oozes, The Virginmarys, The Winter Passing, Together Pangea, Tom Jenkins, Worriers, and wych elm.

2000trees festival booker James Scarlett says: "As far as I’m concerned, two of the hottest and most exciting rock bands on the planet are Idles and Turnstile, so I’m absolutely stoked they’re both going to be at 2000trees 2022. Turnstile are on actual fire right now and having them co-headline the Trees main stage is going to be an incredible thing to behold. Go tell your friends and get your tickets booked!"

They join other headliners IDLES and Jimmy Eat World, as well as The Amazons, Orchards, Dinosaur Pile Up, PUP, Knocked Loose, Laura Jane Grace, Dream Nails, The Get Up Kids, Vukovi, Tigercub, Bob Vylan, Rolo Tomassi and more.

2000trees will take place from 7th-9th July.