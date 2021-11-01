Festivals

2000trees will take place from 7th-9th July.

Published: 11:29 am, November 01, 2021

2000trees has announced The Chats, Dream State and loads more.

Also new to the bill are: Tigercub, Ginger Wildheart, Roam, Kid Kapichi, Phoxjaw, Orchards, Never Not Nothing, Fangclub, God Damn, The Hara, The Luka State, Witch Fever, Ditz, Delaire The Liar, Dream Nails, False Advertising, Blood Command, CLT DRP, Fresh, ZAND, Gnarlah, Leeched, Swim School, Hotel Lux, CHERYM, New Pagans, Ian Miles, Superlove, Ithaca, Heriot, Bleak Soul, S.T. Manville, and Tokky Horror.

Earmon from The Chats comments: "After being stuck in Australia for nearly two years, I have never been more excited than to get out to the Cotswolds to drink some warm beer and play at what we've been told is the best festival in the UK.:

They join headliners IDLES, Jimmy Eat World and Thrice, as well as The Amazons, Dinosaur Pile Up, PUP, Knocked Loose, Laura Jane Grace, The Get Up Kids, Vukovi, Bob Vylan, Rolo Tomassi and more.

