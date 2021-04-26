2000trees has been postponed to 2022

Festivals

The event will now take place in July of next year.

Published: 11:15 am, April 26, 2021

2000trees have postponed this summer’s festival to 2022; the event will now take place from 7th-9th July next year at Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham.

Bands confirmed to return include Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, The Amazons, Dinosaur Pile Up, Knocked Loose, The Get Up Kids, Dream State, Laura Jane Grace, Anti-Flag, Lonely The Brave, Stick To Your Guns, Deez Nuts, No Devotion, and Dragged Under, with a third headliner still to be announced.

A statement explains: “Over the last two weeks, it has become clear that, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, bands based outside of the UK will not be able to travel to 2000trees in 2021.

“We’ve had confirmation that around 20 of the biggest bands from our line up will not be coming to Upcote Farm this summer. This list, which is growing every week, includes our headliners Jimmy Eat World & Thrice, plus Knocked Loose, Young Guns, The Get Up Kids, Laura Jane Grace, Anti-Flag and Stray From The Path.

“As a result, we have been forced to take the absolutely heart-breaking decision to postpone 2000trees to July 6th-10th 2022. Up until a week ago we were still furiously working behind the scenes to try make the festival happen. We really wanted (& needed) a party just as much as you this year. But after losing these bands, it’s clear that we are unable to give you the award-winning Trees experience that you know and love this year.”