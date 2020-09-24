Wargasm, Laura Jane Grace, Loathe and more have signed up for next year's 2000trees

Festivals

Black Peaks, Knocked Loose and The Amazons are also among the new names.

Published: 9:00 am, September 24, 2020 Photos: Jamie MacMillan.

Wargasm (pictured), Laura Jane Grace and Loathe have signed up for next year's 2000trees.

The event - which was postponed this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 - will return to Upcote Farm from 8th-10th July 2021, with the likes of Black Peaks, The Wytches, The Regrettes, The Amazons, Hotel Lux, Lauran Hibberd, Dream Nails, Loathe, Nervus and loads more.

Also new to the bill today, are: Knocked Loose, Deez Nuts, Ginger Wildheart, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Higher Power, Press to MECO, Kid Kapichi, Stray From The Path, Avalanche Party, Lizzy Farrall, Dragged Under, Isaac Holman, Svalbard, Static Dress, Erica Freas, Chubby & The Gang, Leeched, Bent Knee, Beachtape, We Never Learned To Live, False Advertising, Gatherers, LibraLibra, Halflives, Rews, and Zeb.

Organiser James Scarlett says: “People will have to wait a little longer to find out who our Saturday headliner is, but I’m very happy to announce that they’ll be joined by a lovely mix of the heavy (Knocked Loose, Stray From The Path, Deez Nuts, Black Peaks) and the not-so-heavy (The Amazons, The Regrettes, The Wytches). Saturday at 2000trees is going to go of!! And given how bad 2020 has been for us all we wanted to give people something to shout about and get excited for, so this week we’ve gone massive with 110 bands being announced. Hopefully it also shows people how committed we are to 2000trees 2021 and our determination to see everyone at Upcote Farm in July. See you all then!”

Super Early Bird tickets are back on sale for one-week only; pick them up at 20% off. There are zero booking fees and full refunds if you change your mind. Visit twothousandtreesfestival.co.uk for more information.