2000trees is going to host a virtual festival this weekend, featuring Enter Shikari, Jimmy Eat World and more

2000trees is going to host a virtual festival this weekend.
Taking place from Thursday 9th July - Saturday 11th July, the online event will host "live music, interviews, hosting from the Sappenin' podcast crew, a look back at 2000trees through the ages and an extremely exciting new way to be part of the Trees community."
Organiser James Scarlett explains: "Obviously we’re gutted that there won’t be a 2000trees this summer, but I can promise you that this is the next best thing.
"We’ve got loads of amazing exclusive content and I’m particularly excited by the live sets from Jimmy Eat World and Jamie Lenman. Honestly they have to be seen to be believed!
"There is also an interview between some of the organisers and Sappenin podcast – make sure you tune in for loads of reminiscing and never before told stories plus a couple of line up hints for 2021.”
Keep an eye out for set times - the full list of bands taking part reads:
Airways
AJJ
Area 11
Beach Slang
Bent Knee
Black Futures
Calva Louise
Cancer Bats
Courage My Love
Creature
Cultdreams
Delaire The Liar
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Enter Shikari
False Advertising
Fatherson
Gaz Brookfield
Haggard Cat
Halflives
Holding Absence
Jamie Lenman
Jimmy Eat World
Leeched
Lizzy Farrall
Marisa and The Moths
Milk Teeth
Nervus
Non Canon
Novacub
Orchards
Oxygen Thief
Phoxjaw
Press to MECO
Queen Kwong
Rews
Saint Agnes
Static Dress
Strange Bones
The Dirty Nil
The Hara
The LaFontaines
The Smith Street Band
The Virginmarys
The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die
Thrice
Thrill Collins
Vukovi
We Were Promised Jetpacks