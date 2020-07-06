2000trees is going to host a virtual festival this weekend, featuring Enter Shikari, Jimmy Eat World and more

Festivals

Keep an eye out for set times.

Published: 9:52 pm, July 06, 2020

2000trees is going to host a virtual festival this weekend.

Taking place from Thursday 9th July - Saturday 11th July, the online event will host "live music, interviews, hosting from the Sappenin' podcast crew, a look back at 2000trees through the ages and an extremely exciting new way to be part of the Trees community."

Organiser James Scarlett explains: "Obviously we’re gutted that there won’t be a 2000trees this summer, but I can promise you that this is the next best thing.

"We’ve got loads of amazing exclusive content and I’m particularly excited by the live sets from Jimmy Eat World and Jamie Lenman. Honestly they have to be seen to be believed!

"There is also an interview between some of the organisers and Sappenin podcast – make sure you tune in for loads of reminiscing and never before told stories plus a couple of line up hints for 2021.”

Keep an eye out for set times - the full list of bands taking part reads:



Airways

AJJ

Area 11

Beach Slang

Bent Knee

Black Futures

Calva Louise

Cancer Bats

Courage My Love

Creature

Cultdreams

Delaire The Liar

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Enter Shikari

False Advertising

Fatherson

Gaz Brookfield

Haggard Cat

Halflives

Holding Absence

Jamie Lenman

Jimmy Eat World

Leeched

Lizzy Farrall

Marisa and The Moths

Milk Teeth

Nervus

Non Canon

Novacub

Orchards

Oxygen Thief

Phoxjaw

Press to MECO

Queen Kwong

Rews

Saint Agnes

Static Dress

Strange Bones

The Dirty Nil

The Hara

The LaFontaines

The Smith Street Band

The Virginmarys

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die

Thrice

Thrill Collins

Vukovi

We Were Promised Jetpacks

