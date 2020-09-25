2000trees have announced the majority of next year's line-up

Festivals

We've got to wait a bit longer for Saturday's headliner.

Published: 12:26 pm, September 25, 2020

2000trees have confirmed the majority of 2021's line-up.

They've been sharing new acts all week, and the (almost) full bill for the 8th-10th July Upcote Farm, Gloucestershire event is now here - featuring the likes of Creeper, Laura Jane Grace, Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Black Peaks, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Dream State, The Regrettes and loads more.

Organiser James Scarlett says: "I’m absolutely stoked with our 2021 line up. if I had to pick a favourite day it would probably be the Thursday. What’s not to love about Jimmy Eat World being supported by the likes of Creeper and The Menzingers? It’s going to be such a great first day. Also Thrice playing Vheissu plus the hits is really going to be something very special closing the 2000trees Main Stage on Friday too.

"Sadly people will have to wait a little longer to find out who our Saturday headliner is, but I’m very happy to announce that they’ll be joined by a lovely mix of the heavy and the not-so-heavy. Saturday at 2000trees is going to go off!

"Given how bad 2020 has been for us all we wanted to give people something to shout about and get excited for, so this week we’ve gone massive with 110 bands being announced. Hopefully it also shows people how committed we are to 2000trees 2021 and our determination to see everyone at Upcote Farm in July. See you all then!"

The line-up reads: Jimmy Eat World / Thrice (Vheissu + hits) / Creeper / The Amazons / Dinosaur Pile Up / The Menzingers / The Get Up Kids / Young Guns / Boston Manor / Dream State / Laura Jane Grace / Knocked Loose / The Regrettes / Stray From The Path / Anti-Flag / Lonely the Brave / Crossfaith / Stick To Your Guns / The Joy Formidable / Kneecap / Will Varley / Roam / Hundredth / No Devotion / Beach Slang / Royal Republic / Beans on Toast / Deez Nuts / The Wytches / Black Peaks / Ginger Wildheart / The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die / Airways / Saint Agnes / Nova Twins / Lady Bird / Puppy / Bob Vylan / Orchards / Vukovi / Chapter and Verse / Thrill Collins / Calva Louise / The Virginmarys / Ditz / Loathe / Higher Power / Press to MECO / Kid Kapichi / Hotel Lux / Avalanche Party / Lauran Hibberd / Lizzy Farrall / Phoxjaw / Black Futures / The St Pierre Snake Invasion / God Damn / Haggard Cat / Fangclub / Delair the Liar / Gnarlah / S.T. Manville / Fresh / Giver / Tom Jenkins / Ithaca / Ten Times A Million / Raiders / Lucia and the Best Boys / Panic Shack / Stake / Creature / Middle Distance / The Hara / Gaz Brookfield / Jonah Matranga / Isaac Holman / Svalbard / Holiday Oscar / Non Canon / Andrew Cushin / The Luka State / InTechnicolour / Grief Ritual / Superlove / Sapphire Blues / Lande Hekt / Katie Malco / Gloo / Cassels / The Winter Passing / Marisa And The Moths / Static Dress / Erica Freas / Chubby & The Gang / Nervus / Leeched / Bent Knee / Beachtape / We Never Learned To Live / False Advertising / Gatherers / LibraLibra / Dream Nails / Halflives / Rews / Wargasm / Zeb / Andy Oliveri / Dragged Under