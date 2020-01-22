Festivals

Published: 9:01 am, January 22, 2020

2000trees have announced a batch of new bands for this year's event.

42 new acts join the bill, including Creeper, Knocked Loose, The Amazons, The Get Up Kids, Boston Manor and loads more, who join the previously revealed Thursday night headliners Jimmy Eat World.

Others joining the line-up include Young Guns, Dinosaur Pile Up, Dream State, Counterfeit, Roam, Hot Milk, Vukovi, Nervus, Black Futures, Lauran Hibberd, Gloo, Cassels, The Winter Passing and Dream Nails, amongst others.

Held between 9th and 11th July on Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, tickets for 2000trees go on sale this Friday, 24th January at 9am.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the early bird ticket sales for 2020 and we’re definitely on the way to a sell-out year. I’m very proud of the line up we’ve put together and I think it shows the usual 2000trees mix of classic bands, new bands breaking big and your-favourite-new-band you are about to discover. So check out the Trees Spotify playlist, grab a ticket and we’ll see you at sunny Upcote Farm in July!” explains booker James Scarlett

You can check out all the bands announced already below.

Jimmy Eat World / The Amazons / Creeper / Dinosaur Pile Up / Young Guns / Boston Manor / Knocked Loose / Counterfeit / The Joy Formidable / Dream State / The Get Up Kids / Silverstein / The Wytches / Roam / Hot Milk / Vukovi / SHVPES / Lady Bird / Kid Kapichi / Nervus / Black Futures / The St Pierre Snake Invasion / AJJ / Calva Louise / Chapter and Verse / Lauren Hibberd / Lizzy Farrall / Ten Times A Million / Raiders / We Never Learned To Live / Gloo / Cassels / The Winter Passing / Ithaca / False Advertising / Lucia and the Best Boys / Dream Nails / Halflives / Creature / Middle Distance / Rews / The Hara / Wargasm