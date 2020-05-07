2000trees has signed up Jimmy Eat World for 2021's festival

Festivals

Published: 10:24 pm, May 07, 2020

2000trees has been cancelled for 2020, but it'll be back next year and has already signed up Jimmy Eat World.

“We’re mega excited to announce that Jimmy Eat World will be at 2000trees 2021 as our Main Stage Thursday headliner," says organiser James Scarlett. "They were the first band we announced for 2020 so it felt like the right thing to let people know now.



"I also really can’t wait to shout about the rest of the 2021 line up – a little bit of inside info is that it will feature loads of the 2020 bands with some very special cherries on top. Watch this space!”



The event has also launched a Crowdfunder, and has already reached half its target - have a look here. 2000trees 2021 will take place from 8th-10th July.