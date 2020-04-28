Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

2000trees has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19

"OK legends, it's finally time to call it."
Published: 2:05 pm, April 28, 2020
2000trees has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19.

"OK legends, it's finally time to call it," reads a statement from organisers. "We tried for as long as possible to stay optimistic & keep the dream alive but unfortunately, we’ve been forced to take the incredibly tough decision to postpone 2000trees until July 8th-10th 2021. After 13 years, we really can't comprehend a summer without 2000trees & we're truly gutted.

"The decision to postpone wasn’t taken lightly and is sincerely the last thing we wanted to do. We were still hopeful of going ahead until a few days ago. However, it has become increasingly clear that the current situation isn’t going away anytime soon and the health & safety of our guests, staff & the wider community at large has to come first.

"But never fear, we will come out the other side of this nightmare absolutely gagging for a party at Upcote Farm next year. We promise to deliver you the most amazing edition of 2000trees ever in 2021!

"The good news is, all tickets are now automatically valid for next year’s event and if you already have your ticket, you do not have to do anything to reserve your place at 2000trees 2021. Your existing ticket is now your ticket to 2021."

This year's festival was set to take place from 9th-11th July, with a line-up that included AFI, Thrice, Jimmy Eat World, The Chats, Against The Current, Anti-Flag, Lonely the Brave, Royal Republic, Black Peaks, Crossfaith, and loads more.

