Feat. Bob Vylan and more.

Published: 4:56 pm, October 27, 2022

2000trees has confirmed a handful of bands for 2023's festival.

To kick off the event, which runs from 5th-8th July at Upcote Farm, the acts will all be performing on Wednesday's Forest Stage.

Signed up are Bob Vylan, Holding Absence, Saint Agnes, Phoxjaw and Delaire The Liar, all of which also played at the festival earlier this year.

Further lineup announcements are set to follow. Tickets for 2000trees Festival are on sale now; visit twothousandtreesfestival.co.uk for more information.