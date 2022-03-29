Festivals

Feat. You Me At Six, Twin Atlantic (Forest Acoustic), Boston Manor, Nova Twins, KennyHoopla and more.

Published: 10:49 am, March 29, 2022

2000trees has announced the final set of bands for 2022.

The rundown reads: You Me At Six, Twin Atlantic (Forest Acoustic), Boston Manor, Nova Twins, KennyHoopla, Angel Du$t, Mannequin Pussy, They Fell From The Sky, As December Falls, Heavy Lungs, Salem, The Hurt Process, Kid Brunswick, Peaks!, cheerbleederz, GIRLI, Petrol Girls, Daisy Brain, Berries, Thrill Collins, The Scratch, ME REX, Grandmas House, Cold Years, Cassyette, Crashface, joe unknown, onelinedrawing, Gaz Brookfield, James and the Cold Gun, Bastions, XL Life, The Violent Hearts, Joe Appleford, Masca, and Dean McMullen.

2000trees festival booker James Scarlett says: “There is a lot to be excited about at Trees this year… Particular highlights for me are Twin Atlantic doing a special forest acoustic set, the Xcerts headlining Wednesday night in the Forest with a full on rock set and just generally watching the best up & coming rock acts in the world (Cassyette, Salem, GIRLI etc etc etc). I can’t wait!”

They join headliners Turnstile, Thrice, IDLES and Jimmy Eat World, as well as The Amazons, Orchards, Dinosaur Pile Up, PUP, Knocked Loose, Laura Jane Grace, Dream Nails, The Get Up Kids, Vukovi, Tigercub, Bob Vylan, Rolo Tomassi and more.

2000trees will take place from 7th-9th July.