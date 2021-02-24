2000trees have confirmed they're going ahead with July's festival

Festivals

"We're well on the way to a sell out year."

Published: 5:35 pm, February 24, 2021

2000trees have confirmed they're going ahead with this year's festival.

The (almost) full bill for the 7th-10th July Upcote Farm, Gloucestershire event was announced last summer, featuring the likes of Creeper, Laura Jane Grace, Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Black Peaks, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Dream State, The Regrettes and loads more.

"With the vaccine roll out going awesomely well and the target of getting every adult in the UK a vaccine by the end of July we're super stoked that things are finally looking up!" a statement explains. "We're well on the way to a sell out year."

The line-up, as of last year, reads: Jimmy Eat World / Thrice (Vheissu + hits) / Creeper / The Amazons / Dinosaur Pile Up / The Menzingers / The Get Up Kids / Young Guns / Boston Manor / Dream State / Laura Jane Grace / Knocked Loose / The Regrettes / Stray From The Path / Anti-Flag / Lonely the Brave / Crossfaith / Stick To Your Guns / The Joy Formidable / Kneecap / Will Varley / Roam / Hundredth / No Devotion / Beach Slang / Royal Republic / Beans on Toast / Deez Nuts / The Wytches / Black Peaks / Ginger Wildheart / The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die / Airways / Saint Agnes / Nova Twins / Lady Bird / Puppy / Bob Vylan / Orchards / Vukovi / Chapter and Verse / Thrill Collins / Calva Louise / The Virginmarys / Ditz / Loathe / Higher Power / Press to MECO / Kid Kapichi / Hotel Lux / Avalanche Party / Lauran Hibberd / Lizzy Farrall / Phoxjaw / Black Futures / The St Pierre Snake Invasion / God Damn / Haggard Cat / Fangclub / Delair the Liar / Gnarlah / S.T. Manville / Fresh / Giver / Tom Jenkins / Ithaca / Ten Times A Million / Raiders / Lucia and the Best Boys / Panic Shack / Stake / Creature / Middle Distance / The Hara / Gaz Brookfield / Jonah Matranga / Isaac Holman / Svalbard / Holiday Oscar / Non Canon / Andrew Cushin / The Luka State / InTechnicolour / Grief Ritual / Superlove / Sapphire Blues / Lande Hekt / Katie Malco / Gloo / Cassels / The Winter Passing / Marisa And The Moths / Static Dress / Erica Freas / Chubby & The Gang / Nervus / Leeched / Bent Knee / Beachtape / We Never Learned To Live / False Advertising / Gatherers / LibraLibra / Dream Nails / Halflives / Rews / Wargasm / Zeb / Andy Oliveri / Dragged Under