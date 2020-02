Fontaines D.C., Nasty Cherry and Dream Nails are among 100 new acts for The Great Escape

Festivals

Celebrating its 15th year in 2020, there are still more than 200 acts to be revealed.

Published: 2:00 pm, February 26, 2020

Over 100 new artists have been announced for this year's The Great Escape.

The Brighton festival - which takes place from 13th-16th May - will host sets from Fontaines D.C., Nasty Cherry, Delaire The Liar, Bambara, Miss June, Talk Show, Egyptian Blue, Dream Nails and loads more.

As well as the new musical acts, Live Nation will also be debuting their 'Next From Nashville' initiative at the festival. Already an established stage at Stateside festivals, it'll push acts from the US' Music City, including Blanco Brown, Danielle Bradbery and The Sisterhood Band.

The full list of acts joining the bill reads: 404 / AKIKO HARUNA / ALESIA LANI / ALFIE TEMPLEMAN / ALTAMESA / ALTIN GÜN / ALYONA ALYONA / AN ALIEN CALLED HARMONY / ANNE MÜLLER / ARXX / ASHNIKKO / BABY BRAVE / BABYJAKE / BAMBARA / BATU / BEATRICH / BEST COAST / BIRTHH / BLANCO BROWN / BLOOMS CORDA / BREE RUNWAY / CAMILLA SPARKSSS / CAROLINE ROSE /CHANKA 陳嘉 / CHARLOTTE / CHEF’SPECIAL / CHIIILD / CHUBBY & THE GANG / CONCHÚR WHITE / CONRAD / DANIELLE BRADBERY / DAUGHTERS OF REYKJAVÍK / DEEP TAN / DELAIRE THE LIAR / DEMI MARRINER / DEMOB HAPPY / DEVIN DAWSON / DISQ / DJ PLEAD / DREAM NAILS / EGO ELLA MAY / EGYPTIAN BLUE / ELEPHANT TREE / FAUZIA / FOEX & PAULOPULUS / FONTAINES D.C. / FOREST LAW / FRANKIE STEW & HARVEY GUNN / FRIEDBERG / GAIDAA / GANG OF YOUTHS / GHOSTLY KISSES / GOOD WILSON / GRACIE ABRAMS / HARDWICKE CIRCUS / HAUNT THE WOODS / HMD / HUNGER MOON / I-SHA / IMAN HOUSSEIN / INDIGOS / IVY FLINDT / JOE ARMON-JONES / JOSIAH AND THE BONNEVILLES / JP SAXE / JULIA BARDO / JULY 7 / JUNIOR BROTHER / JUNODREAM / KATHRYN LEGENDRE / KATY J PEARSON / KEG / KENNYHOOPLA / KIDDUS / KINKAI / KIWI JR / KYNSY / LIDO PIMIENTA / LOLA YOUNG / LOS BITCHOS / LOVE’N’JOY / LSDXOXO / LYNKS AFRIKKA / LYRA / MARIE WHITE / MARTHA HILL / MATT OWENS / MELTS / MERRY LAMB LAMB / METRIST / MILAN RING / MISS JUNE / MOBS / MONUMENTAL MEN / MOVING PANORAMAS / MR BEN & THE BENS / NASTY CHERRY / NEUE GRAFIK ENSEMBLE / NINA COBHAM / NINA LAS VEGAS / NORMAN / OTTA / OTTO / PA SALIEU/ PACE / PET DEATH / PIP MILLETT / PLANET / POCKET SOUNDS / PODER FANTASMA / PRUNE DEER 話梅鹿 / PVA / QLOWSKI / QUKO / RATS / RED MOON / REMI WOLF / RIKA / ROBBIE CAVANAGH / ROBERT J HUNTER / SAN CISCO / SANTINO LE SAINT / SHARDS / SODA BLONDE / SPARKLING / TALK SHOW / TEDDY SWIMS / THE MAGIC GANG / THE SCRATCH / THE SISTERHOOD BAND / THE SNUTS / THE STROPPIES / TIM BURGESS / TOSHIN / TSVI / V3CO / WORLDCUB / WUNDERHORSE / YEULE