Published: 9:04 am, December 02, 2022

100 gecs have dropped a brand new EP, and announced the release date for their new album.

Titled 'Snake Eyes', the three-track effort features Skrillex-collab 'Torture Me', 'Run Away' and 'Hey Big Man', which the duo have performed as the opener on recent live dates.

It comes alongside a firm release date for new album '10,000 gecs', which is finally set to arrive on 17th March. It will include this year's single 'Doritos & Fritos' and last year's 'mememe'. You can pre-order here.