100 gecs have announced a new remix album featuring Fall Out Boy, Charli XCX and more

Coming soon

There's a lot going on here.

Published: 12:28 pm, July 03, 2020

100 gecs have a new remix album landing next week.

'1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues' is out from Friday, 10th July featuring Fall Out Boy, Charli XCX, Hannah Diamond, Injury Reserve, Tommy Cash, Tony Velour, and more.

The full-length also includes new tracks 'toothless' and 'came to my show', their adult swim FishCenter live performances, and their previously-released singles 'stupid horse' (Remix) ft. GFOTY and Count Baldor, 'gec 2 u' (Remix) ft. Dorian Electra, 'ringtone' (Remix) ft. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito, '745 Sticky (Injury Reserve Remix)' and 'money machine' Remix by A. G. Cook.

The album is the first on their newly signed label, Big Beat/Atlantic Records.

The tracklisting reads:



1. money machine (A. G. Cook Remix)

2. ringtone (Remix) feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito

3. 745 sticky (Injury Reserve Remix)

4. gec 2 Ü (Danny L Harle Harlecore Remix)

5. hand crushed by a mallet (Remix) feat. Fallout Boy, Craig Owens, Nicole Dollanganger

6. 800db cloud (Ricco Harver Remix)

7. stupid horse (GFOTY and Count Baldor Remix)

8. ringtone (umru Remix)

9. xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx (Remix) feat. Tommy Cash & Hannah Diamond

10. 745 sticky (Black Dresses Remix)

11. gecgecgec (Remix) feat. Lil West and Tony Velour

12. xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx (99jakes Remix)

13. gec 2 Ü (Remix) feat. Dorian Electra

14. hand crushed by a mallet (nothankyou Remix)

15. came to my show (intro)

16. came to my show

17. toothless

18. small pipe (live at fishcenter)

19. 800db cloud (live at fishcenter)