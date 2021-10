Coming soon

Published: 11:03 am, October 11, 2021

100 gecs have confirmed their new album is set to arrive early next year.

Following up on last year's remix album '1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues', they took to Twitter to state their new full-length '10000 gecs' "will be coming early 2022".

Recently talking to Pitchfork about the record, Laura Les explained: "it's 10 times as good as the last one".