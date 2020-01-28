100 acts have joined the line-up for The Great Escape, including Conjurer

Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Loads of bands.
Published: 11:57 am, January 28, 2020
100 acts have joined the line-up for The Great Escape.

The new names include Conjurer (pictured), Belako, Chroma, Happyness, Ithaca, Kid Kapichi, Shvpes, Strange Bones, Static Dress, Svalbard, The Hara, The Pale White, and The Uma.

They join previously announced acts, Sinead O’Brien, Master Peace, Do Nothing, Ayo Britain, Chlobocop, Phoebe Green, Sassy 009, House Of Pharaohs, Aaron Smith, John, Weird Milk, Boy Scouts, Sarathy Korwar, Sons Of Raphael and more.

For the full list of acts playing, visit greatescapefestival.com. The Great Escape will take place from 13th-16th May 2020, across loads of venues in Brighton.

