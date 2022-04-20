Ghost embrace their most theatrical urges to prove bigger is always better at London's O2

Live

A devilishly good show that breathes life into certain tired, heavy metal stereotypes while also offering a gateway for people to explore that world to begin with.

Published: 10:40 am, April 20, 2022 Words: Ali Shutler. Photos: Frances Beach.

Led by a demonic anti-pop, Ghost have spent their decade-long career being championed as the next Metallica. And while their stadium-sized ambitions are very much on show tonight as the Swedish metal band take over London’s O2, it’s also brutally clear that they’re a band unafraid to break with tradition.

Sure, 2015’s ‘Meliora’ dealt with the absence of God while 2018’s ‘Prequelle’ explored the theme of survival against a historical backdrop of The Black Death and elsewhere, the recently released ‘Impeara’ did its best to break down the cyclical nature of empires while telling stories about the industrial revolution. On paper, it’s all very serious, very weighty. In reality though, Ghost’s main tools of rebellion is humour.

For one, the band have transformed the stage at the O2 into a giant church, complete with demonic stained glass windows. It’s impressive to the point of ridiculousness. That over the top glee is carried over into the seven-piece band that backs up frontman Tobias Forge, tonight playing the role of Papa Emeritus IV. Wearing steampunk helmets, the gang of guitarists, keyboardists, backing singers and drummers create a textured wall of sound that is as clean as it is heavy. At one point, a resurrected pope stumbles onto the stage and plays a blistering sax solo, before the zombie saxophonist wanders back into the depths of the church. “What did I miss?” asks Forge when he returns.