Ghost embrace their most theatrical urges to prove bigger is always better at London's O2

Led by a demonic anti-pop, Ghost have spent their decade-long career being championed as the next Metallica. And while their stadium-sized ambitions are very much on show tonight as the Swedish metal band take over London’s O2, it’s also brutally clear that they’re a band unafraid to break with tradition.
Sure, 2015’s ‘Meliora’ dealt with the absence of God while 2018’s ‘Prequelle’ explored the theme of survival against a historical backdrop of The Black Death and elsewhere, the recently released ‘Impeara’ did its best to break down the cyclical nature of empires while telling stories about the industrial revolution. On paper, it’s all very serious, very weighty. In reality though, Ghost’s main tools of rebellion is humour.
For one, the band have transformed the stage at the O2 into a giant church, complete with demonic stained glass windows. It’s impressive to the point of ridiculousness. That over the top glee is carried over into the seven-piece band that backs up frontman Tobias Forge, tonight playing the role of Papa Emeritus IV. Wearing steampunk helmets, the gang of guitarists, keyboardists, backing singers and drummers create a textured wall of sound that is as clean as it is heavy. At one point, a resurrected pope stumbles onto the stage and plays a blistering sax solo, before the zombie saxophonist wanders back into the depths of the church. “What did I miss?” asks Forge when he returns.
As for Forge himself, he flits between impassioned preacher, kindly grandpa and frustrated manager, shooing away a couple of those nameless ghouls after one too many self-indulgent riffs. He calls certain songs “rocking tunes”, hopes the crowd haven’t had “too shite a time” since they last visited the UK back in 2019, and holds aloft a knitted rodent, thrown onstage by a fan during ‘Rats’.
Part pop spectacle, part death metal fantasy, that connection to the crowd is displayed time and time again, from the almighty singalongs to the tender moments between a masked, demonic anti-pope and his facepainted fans in a front row.
There are countless costume changes including several different pope hats, a pair of bat wings and a jacket so glitzy, Brendon Urie would be jealous.
The music itself also rebels from tradition. Yes, the likes of ‘From The Pinnacle To The Pit’ and ‘Year Zero’ are as heavy as anything you’ll hear at Download this summer, with a grand theatrical edge for good measure but ‘Miamsa’ sounds like it’s lifted straight from a John Hughes movie about video games, ‘Mary On The Cross’ is a flirtatious rock and roll tune while ‘Spillways’ could have been written by ABBA.
With a real flamboyant streak, tonight Ghost embrace the more theatrical edges of their band, champion entertainment and stick firmly by the mantra that bigger is always better. It’s a devilishly good show that breathes life into certain tired, heavy metal stereotypes while also offering a gateway for people to explore that world to begin with.