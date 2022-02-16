Zeal & Ardor: "It's a bunch of fun to make really hard music"

The act of subverting expectations has been at the heart of Zeal & Ardor since the very beginning. Back in 2013, Swiss-American musician Manuel Gagneux asked users of 4chan to suggest disparate genres he could splice together. One response, intended to be a bad-taste joke, was to mix black metal with African American spirituals, although that was phrased in a horribly derogatory manner. Rather than react with anger, Manuel decided that the ultimate 'Fuck you' would be to embrace the challenge instead. From that sprang the central idea of the project: what if enslaved people had turned to Satan instead of God?
Building upon the juxtaposition of black metal with spirituals, Manuel has created two hugely acclaimed records and an EP, laying gospel blues next to blast beats and soulful vocals alongside ear-piercing shrieks while layering the whole hallucinatory avant-garde sound with generous references to the occult. On paper, melding such contrasts together seems like an impossible task, but Manuel made it work with stunning dexterity.
When talking to Manuel himself, the expectations differ greatly from reality. Watching him perform live (now as part of a full band), he's an enigmatic figure dressed all in black and shrouded in swirling smoke. Watching him growl his way through lyrics such as "Where's your fucking God, When you're about to rot?" from recent single 'Run', you'd be forgiven for expecting to meet a serious, slightly terrifying character.
In fact, the opposite is true. Manuel is softly spoken, light-hearted and doesn't take himself too seriously. He finds the pre-conceived notion that he may be a stern, Satan-worshipping deviant rather hilarious. "The funny thing about that is, when I started to get a lot more interest from the press, I actually for a second considered whether I should seem like this really serious person or put on a mysterious façade. The thing is, if that was the case, everyone involved would have a worse time. If you're a journalist, it would be like pulling teeth, and I'd have to constantly work to maintain this lie. That's not a sustainable idea to me, so I'd rather just be myself because I can be that consistently, no problem!"
Manuel himself has stated that he's been somewhat bemused at the unexpected success of Zeal & Ardor; after all, it was only meant to be a one-off recording project. After releasing their debut album 'Devil Is Fine' in 2016, the naysayers still questioned whether it was all a gimmick. The critical success of 'Stranger Fruit' in 2018 further cemented the band's status as a genuine force to be reckoned with.
"'Stranger Fruit' certainly marked a shift for us; we got to play with great bands as openers and got to tour with idols of mine. As for my mindset towards it all, I don't think it would be healthy if I focused too much on that. I have a healthy ego as it is; I don't think it needs any further assistance," he laughs. "I'd worry I would pretty much shift into the world of being insufferable and arrogant, so in the interest of not being a douchebag, I think I just have to listen to myself and block out the rest."
Though he keeps his ego in check, it's impossible to ignore the fact that Zeal & Ardor had stumbled upon something that caught people's attention - something worth pursuing. The success of their previous records had left the band in a pretty comfortable spot when it came to deciding on where to go with the next record, so much, so that album number three is simply and confidently named 'Zeal & Ardor'.
"I realise this is every band talking about their album ever, but it felt like we came to where we wanted to be and how we wanted this project to sound." In his typical self-deprecating manner, Manuel also jokes that they also didn't have any ideas for a better name. "I know I'm supposed to give a really mysterious answer, but there's no merit in lying as I'll probably fuck up the lie two interviews down the line - I can't keep it up!"
With 'Zeal & Ardor', Manuel states that he's honed in what it is that makes the band interesting, but what is 'it'? The power of what makes Zeal & Ardor like nothing else is almost indescribable, more of a feeling than something you can verbalise. It's almost primal, and very cathartic.
"To me, it's the constant atmosphere of it all. I think we can experiment and fluctuate when it comes to genres, but if it can maintain that eerie atmosphere, I think that makes us 'us'. I think we dialled in on that, and now I actually feel confident in exploring that a little bit more."
'Zeal & Ardor' takes the contrasting characteristics, the juxtaposition of genres they've so successfully explored, and amplifies them. The bluesy, soul-infused tracks such as 'Golden Liar' and 'Bow' are unabashedly bigger and stadium-filling in size without ever being overblown. The heavier tracks are harsher and more sonically aggressive than anything that's come before. 'Götterdämmerung', for instance, (that's German for 'Twilight of the Gods', for those of us who aren't as fluent in as many languages as Manuel) is a mind-blowingly brilliant assault on the senses. Most of it is sung in German, which makes it all the more punishing, or as Manuel puts it, "Basically like a slap in the face".
"In terms of embracing the heavier side, that just felt like the natural continuation of things," explains Manuel. "In terms of earning a lot of money, it's probably not the best decision we've made, but I feel like this is the organic way of how it would continue. Plus, it's just a bunch of fun to make really hard music."
As with the aforementioned 'Götterdämmerung', which takes inspiration from part of Wagner's Ring Cycle, a great deal of Zeal & Ardor's music is layered with multiple references to religion (or rather the criticism of) and the occult. 'Stranger Fruit' featured vocal samples of occult master Aleister Crowley and the founder of the Church of Satan himself, Anton LaVey, as well as flirting with demonology.
'Zeal & Ardor' continues with the occult exploration and is even more stinging in its anti-religious sentiment, as blatantly displayed in song titles 'Death to the Holy' and 'Church Burns'. Even the album's cover art features the hands of Baphomet in their 'as above, so below' pose, though Manuel is somewhat reluctant to discuss themes specifically.
"I suppose I prefer to keep things slightly ambiguous, otherwise you lose that magical connection to it. I know there's the 'Wake of Nation' EP, which was overtly political [released in 2020 in direct response to the murder of George Floyd], but I'd like to leave that as the one time that I got really specific about stuff. In this record, there's a lot of the old occult stuff, though the political angle is still there if you dig for it.
"I also concur about the anti-religious, anti-God sentiment, especially in 'Death to the Holy', though it's more of an allegorical thing - nothing is holy in a sense, it goes into more of a freedom of speech angle. Being the band that we are, we can subvert that with anti-Christian or anti-religious sentiment, but it's more about freedom of speech than anything else."
So how much are these references for shock value, and how much actually aligns with Manuel's personal beliefs? "For the sake of this interview, none at all," he laughs knowingly. You can imagine he gets sick of being asked if he practices Satanism, though he politely points out that it's a fair question to ask of someone who put out a record called 'Devil is Fine'.
"I do subscribe to certain beliefs in that direction," he teases. "I suppose I do have a personal fascination for the occult. It also goes back to the idea of secret societies, which has tickled people's brains ever since they've been around. Then there's the other side of it, that on a philosophical level, Satanism is not about anything spiritual or holy or magical; it's just the idea that you can fulfil your ego as far as it goes without hindering anyone else to do the same. That I can very much subscribe to. There's also stupid stuff like 'no mercy for the weak', which I think is total bullshit, but y'know... pick and choose!"
Though Manuel states that nothing is for shock value, it brings us back to the idea of subverting people's expectations. Ultimately, and it's evident from the glint in his eye, it seems he does enjoy ruffling a few feathers, something he refers to as 'a welcome side-effect."
"It's a nice by-product from what we do. It's not the main intention, but I guess if we had no reaction or if people just say 'well, it's an okay album', or the consensus is that it's just 'good', I don't think I've done my job as someone who intends to make interesting music. So ruffled feathers are par for the course."
Taken from the March issue of Upset. Zeal & Ardor's self-titled album is out now.
