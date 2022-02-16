Feature

Zeal & Ardor: "It's a bunch of fun to make really hard music"

Zeal & Ardor are a band unlike any other. Sprawling, ambitious worlds form around their dramatic, fully-realised ideas. Their third, self-titled album might well be the biggest of them all. We caught up with mastermind Manuel Gagneux to find out more.



Published: 10:43 am, February 16, 2022 Words: Linsey Teggert. Photos: Georg Gatsas.

The act of subverting expectations has been at the heart of Zeal & Ardor since the very beginning. Back in 2013, Swiss-American musician Manuel Gagneux asked users of 4chan to suggest disparate genres he could splice together. One response, intended to be a bad-taste joke, was to mix black metal with African American spirituals, although that was phrased in a horribly derogatory manner. Rather than react with anger, Manuel decided that the ultimate 'Fuck you' would be to embrace the challenge instead. From that sprang the central idea of the project: what if enslaved people had turned to Satan instead of God? Building upon the juxtaposition of black metal with spirituals, Manuel has created two hugely acclaimed records and an EP, laying gospel blues next to blast beats and soulful vocals alongside ear-piercing shrieks while layering the whole hallucinatory avant-garde sound with generous references to the occult. On paper, melding such contrasts together seems like an impossible task, but Manuel made it work with stunning dexterity. When talking to Manuel himself, the expectations differ greatly from reality. Watching him perform live (now as part of a full band), he's an enigmatic figure dressed all in black and shrouded in swirling smoke. Watching him growl his way through lyrics such as "Where's your fucking God, When you're about to rot?" from recent single 'Run', you'd be forgiven for expecting to meet a serious, slightly terrifying character. In fact, the opposite is true. Manuel is softly spoken, light-hearted and doesn't take himself too seriously. He finds the pre-conceived notion that he may be a stern, Satan-worshipping deviant rather hilarious. "The funny thing about that is, when I started to get a lot more interest from the press, I actually for a second considered whether I should seem like this really serious person or put on a mysterious façade. The thing is, if that was the case, everyone involved would have a worse time. If you're a journalist, it would be like pulling teeth, and I'd have to constantly work to maintain this lie. That's not a sustainable idea to me, so I'd rather just be myself because I can be that consistently, no problem!"



"If it can maintain that eerie atmosphere, I think that makes us 'us'" Manuel Gagneux

Manuel himself has stated that he's been somewhat bemused at the unexpected success of Zeal & Ardor; after all, it was only meant to be a one-off recording project. After releasing their debut album 'Devil Is Fine' in 2016, the naysayers still questioned whether it was all a gimmick. The critical success of 'Stranger Fruit' in 2018 further cemented the band's status as a genuine force to be reckoned with. "'Stranger Fruit' certainly marked a shift for us; we got to play with great bands as openers and got to tour with idols of mine. As for my mindset towards it all, I don't think it would be healthy if I focused too much on that. I have a healthy ego as it is; I don't think it needs any further assistance," he laughs. "I'd worry I would pretty much shift into the world of being insufferable and arrogant, so in the interest of not being a douchebag, I think I just have to listen to myself and block out the rest." Though he keeps his ego in check, it's impossible to ignore the fact that Zeal & Ardor had stumbled upon something that caught people's attention - something worth pursuing. The success of their previous records had left the band in a pretty comfortable spot when it came to deciding on where to go with the next record, so much, so that album number three is simply and confidently named 'Zeal & Ardor'. "I realise this is every band talking about their album ever, but it felt like we came to where we wanted to be and how we wanted this project to sound." In his typical self-deprecating manner, Manuel also jokes that they also didn't have any ideas for a better name. "I know I'm supposed to give a really mysterious answer, but there's no merit in lying as I'll probably fuck up the lie two interviews down the line - I can't keep it up!" With 'Zeal & Ardor', Manuel states that he's honed in what it is that makes the band interesting, but what is 'it'? The power of what makes Zeal & Ardor like nothing else is almost indescribable, more of a feeling than something you can verbalise. It's almost primal, and very cathartic. "To me, it's the constant atmosphere of it all. I think we can experiment and fluctuate when it comes to genres, but if it can maintain that eerie atmosphere, I think that makes us 'us'. I think we dialled in on that, and now I actually feel confident in exploring that a little bit more." 'Zeal & Ardor' takes the contrasting characteristics, the juxtaposition of genres they've so successfully explored, and amplifies them. The bluesy, soul-infused tracks such as 'Golden Liar' and 'Bow' are unabashedly bigger and stadium-filling in size without ever being overblown. The heavier tracks are harsher and more sonically aggressive than anything that's come before. 'Götterdämmerung', for instance, (that's German for 'Twilight of the Gods', for those of us who aren't as fluent in as many languages as Manuel) is a mind-blowingly brilliant assault on the senses. Most of it is sung in German, which makes it all the more punishing, or as Manuel puts it, "Basically like a slap in the face". "In terms of embracing the heavier side, that just felt like the natural continuation of things," explains Manuel. "In terms of earning a lot of money, it's probably not the best decision we've made, but I feel like this is the organic way of how it would continue. Plus, it's just a bunch of fun to make really hard music."



"I have a personal fascination for the occult" Manuel Gagneux