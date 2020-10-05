Feature

Yours Truly: "You have 10 songs to really figure out who you are as a band"

Aussie upstarts Yours Truly have made their opening statement with debut album, 'Self Care'.

Published: 10:26 am, October 05, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Georgia Moloney.

Aussie pop-punks Yours Truly have been making some serious waves since breaking through with their 'Afterglow' EP early last year. A bright collection packed with youthful energy and enthusiasm for self-improvement and pushing forward, it saw them firmly plant their flag as a much-needed positive force to be reckoned with. With numerous tours and festival slots under their belts - including supports with the likes of scene-staples Sum 41, Senses Fail and State Champs - the time is now nigh for their debut. But, for Yours Truly to get to the point of 'Self Care' being ready for the world, they first needed to get over some anxiety. Falling victim to imposter syndrome, "so many bands that we are influenced by have amazing first albums," vocalist Mikaila Delgado explains. "It comes in waves. I feel like some days it's really exciting, and I'm super keen to get it out. And then some are like, 'Oh, what if everyone hates the whole album? Or what if nothing happens with it? Blah blah blah." There's no doubt there's expectation weighing heavily on their shoulders. "Your debut album is a snapshot of what you're going to be able to do," she continues. "If your first album sucks then you're going to be able to do a second one... but are people going to care about it?" For all that niggling voice's persistence, Mikaila and co. have managed to turn it and as use it for good. "We've learned a lot from anxieties, especially for the next time we actually get to do an album, that you know, probably don't need to stress so much. Everything's a learning curve." The soft, woven artwork adorning 'Self Care' is key to understanding what lies inside; a token artefact that's made to represent something. It isn't a grand statement of intent, it isn't a place for Yours Truly to pick apart the world and reflect it back. Instead, it's a band doing the purest thing a band can do - showing their true selves to the world in the hope of helping those who need it. "We had this idea of ourselves, through 'Afterglow' and our previous EP before that," she says. "But I think it was after a year of touring, and a year of growing up, playing music together, we had [a better idea]. You have 10 songs to really figure out who you are as a band, and I think that that's exactly what we tried to do with this album." 'Self Care' is jubilant but focused on reality; a quilt of stories and experience. "I feel like there are so many different sides of it and that's purely just because of us trying to figure out ourselves," Mikaila reasons. "And try to figure out what we want to do next as well."



"Writing this album really helped us open up to each other" Mikaila Delgado