Yours Truly are gearing up for their debut: "We really pushed our musicianship to the next level"

Guitarist Teddie Winder-Haron tells us more.

Published: 9:53 pm, May 12, 2020

It might feel a little like the world is ending at the moment, but plenty of bands are plugging on to bring us new music. One such optimistic bunch are Aussie new-ish-comers Yours Truly, who plan to drop their debut album later this year.



Hi Teddie! How's it going?

I'm doing well, trying to keep as busy as I can.



Are you all at home social-distancing at the mo? What are you up to, day to day?

We are all staying at home at the moment doing what we can in terms of social distancing so we can get through this as quickly as possible. Each day has been pretty much the same for me. I start by taking my dog for a walk around the block, then get stuck into playing guitar for the majority of the day, and then I've been cooking a whole bunch of new recipes for my family. Then, I finish up by binge-watching whatever I have up next on my watch list.



And how's the album doing, is it all finished?

Thankfully we finished up the recording process for all of our new music just before we started going into lockdown and we are now going through the final stages of everything from home.



What was the recording process like, what challenges did you have to overcome?

Recording new songs is always super exciting and inspiring for me. Getting to see the demos we had been working on for the past few years take shape and really come to life. We did some really long hours while in the studio, and we really pushed our musicianship to the next level which was challenging at the time but was all worth it for how the songs turned out.

