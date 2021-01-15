Feature

You Me At Six: “Everything we've done has led to the position we're in now"

You Me At Six are still pulling out surprises - their bold new record ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ sees them once again embracing change.

Published: 2:14 pm, January 15, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Daniel Harris, Katy Cummings.

Ever since their beginnings back in the hazy early ‘10s, You Me At Six have dug their heels into doing whatever they want - and the Surrey five-piece are here still with gritted teeth, determination and experimentation, just for the love of music. “We’re not trying to steer clear of the past in a negative way,” frontman Josh Franceschi explains of their ever-expanding sound, particularly on seventh outing ‘SUCKAPUNCH’. “It’s more just that we don’t want to repeat ourselves. We see that as a healthy challenge.” And You Me At Six are more than up for the challenge. They’re ready to carry on proving they can be more than just ‘that band MySpace pop-punk band’; they’re in this for the long haul. Referring to the new, wider-genre reaching sounds like a “cross-pollination”, Josh recognises the band want to ensure that they “have our place in that”. After going through simultaneous romantic breakups, and then relocating to Thailand to record ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ (“everybody wanted to get out of London, and England in particular”), the resulting collection of songs is You Me At Six as you’ve never heard them before. Well, almost. “I think fundamentally you have to keep it interesting for your audience, you know, old and new,” Josh says. “Sometimes you can shake a stigma that surrounds your music and your band and just try and do something different.” That difference comes in the form of similarly biting guitars, while Josh’s vocals are snarling and finding vicious new temperaments still housing that same melodic deliverance. But it’s the ready mix of electronic elements - beats that thunder and pulsate, even occasionally smoothing proceedings - that give ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ a bang up-to-date edge without feeling too trite, and just like its title, delivering a swift one-two to naysayers of this band of mainstays. “We had to figure out what You Me At Six was going to mean, not just to us, but to people who listened to the band in 2020, and now 2021,” he says. “It was something we were quite open about - the desire and the reasoning for keep making music, as it were, other than the fact that we love each other, and we love making music together. What would be the purpose and the point in putting out You Me At Six music?”

“Every step of our journey has been necessary - the good and the bad” Josh Franceschi

It’s not as if You Me At Six haven’t been making edges toward challenging expectations. Over the years they’ve expanded from their Americanised pop-punk beginnings, into bonafide penners of fully-charged rock sounds, and dabbling in collaborations with a pre-mainstream Bring Me The Horizon, and even 00s rap one-and-done wonder Chiddy Bang. “Our label were like ‘are you sure you really want to be doing that?’” Josh says of the latter. “But we didn’t second guess what we were doing.” Ever the keen one to give an understanding of what they’ve been through, Josh describes the years of You Me At Six building to this point as: “There’s not too much that anybody can say to us that we haven’t heard already. When it comes to making music now, we’re not really in a position where you feel too disturbed by any sort of outside influence.” “I think it’s important to know where you’ve been to kind of have an understanding about where you can go as well,” Josh considers of he and the band’s outlook. “I always enjoy that process and in respecting that nothing’s changed about You Me At Six. There’s a lot of similarities to me as a lyricist from when I was 16 and writing the songs, and to now - the way I am and how I feel.” Given he and the rest of the band are now in their thirties, they’ve all grown as You Me At Six figuratively and literally. Josh reckons he can “see the evolution” but recognises that “to some people, we’re always going to be one thing.” “Then there are new people that are discovering the band now,” he says. “I think rock music as a whole is in a really interesting place where the whole idea, and the things that we used to go through as a band when it came to putting music together; how you’ve got to stay in your lane and if you’re part of that scene that’s your band sort of thing.”