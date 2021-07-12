Check out Yonaka's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Vampire Weekend, Slipknot, Tool and more

Playlist

Take a wander through the band's formative years.

Published: 10:44 am, July 12, 2021 Photos: Dave East.



When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.



This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks - a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Yonaka.



Vampire Weekend - A-Punk

Theresa: This song came out when I was like 16, and I remember my friends were just getting their driving licences. We would just drive around in the Saxo blasting this one tune over and over, then pick up booze, go back to someone's house whose parents were away and then blast it over and over again. I remember feeling like I was part of something hearing this, and I feel nostalgic thinking of the moment... of course, I then fell in love with the whole album.



Lady Gaga - Just Dance

Theresa: This song absolutely blew my face off; I was sneaking into clubs underage at the time, and this was always on, and I just remember thinking omg my life is going to get so exciting. I'm entering a stage of seeing loads of new faces and just dancing all through the night. 'The Fame' album became one of my favourite ever, and Lady Gaga is one of my biggest inspirations and idols.



Silverchair - The Greatest View

Alex: I first heard this song when my brothers' band were listening to the 'Diorama' album at my house. It seemed to be pretty polarising amongst them as it was such a big departure from their grungey earlier stuff. I loved how theatrical and over the top it was. Daniel Johns' voice is amazing. 'Diorama' is still my favourite album of theirs and one of my all-time faves.



Tool - Lateralus

Alex: I first saw Tool live when they headlined Download in 2006. I'd never listened to them until this point. The whole set totally blew me away, and they quickly became my favourite band. They were nothing like anything I'd heard at that point. I still get goosebumps when I listen to them. I love how music has the ability to take you back to a certain time and place in your life. This band definitely do that for me.



System Of A Down - Chop Suey

George: This song used to be on Kerrang! every day and I didn't really understand SOAD when I was younger, but I knew I loved it, and I couldn't help but stare at the kid with glasses at the start of the video. If you know, you know.



Queens of the Stone Age - No One Knows

George: Another one that used to be smashed on Kerrang! and Scuzz. Lol. Youth. But every part of this tune is insane. There's little quirky hooks and licks everywhere. Troy and Josh exchanging licks like mad, Dave Grohl's bossing the bins and even their old crazy skinhead looking bass player Nick Oliveri. Love this track.



Blink 182 - First Date

Rob: I remember hearing this when my brother had the album and remember the drum fill at the start, and it blew my mind. I spent the rest of the day trying to figure it out and getting blisters.



Slipknot - Duality

Rob: Literally everything was hit 'round the house to replace the baseball bat/beer keg combo. Cooking was never the same again.

