Feature

YONAKA: "This chapter is about owning your shit and taking the power"

The band are gearing up for a big year.

Published: 10:23 am, March 11, 2021

It's an exciting time for Brighton band YONAKA. With barely any downtime following the release of debut album 'Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow', they spent the immediate aftermath touring their socks off and collaborating with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, and then last year's washout writing pretty much non-stop. The results of those sessions are about to hit full-force, starting with comeback single 'Seize The Power' - a typically assertive, ambitious outing that could have only come from YONAKA. Lead vocalist Theresa Jarvis explains how it came to be.



Hi Theresa! What are you up to today?

Currently sitting in our studio (aka my living room) right now, with Rob and Alex. We're just doing some more writing. Feeling really good considering how the world is right now. Feels really good to go into a new year with lots of music and visuals to release.



It's been a while since we've heard from you guys, your last release was the Bring Me The Horizon collaboration, wasn't it? That must've been fun to do.

Yeah, it's been too long! Over a year and a half since we released any new material, so we are for a better word gagging to get the new stuff out. I love the song 'Tapes' I did with Bring Me. I still listen to it often; it's so pretty and strange, and I just love it, that was really fun to do! It's sick when you collab with another artist because it takes you to spaces where you wouldn't usually think of and go doing it yourself, so we have a few collabs coming in future stuff.



Have you managed to take some time off since then? How was your 2020?

2020 we just knuckled down and wrote every day, and I mean every day. We had an insane run before we started to flake creatively, which was December time. We also recorded and produced the new music, and shot the video for 'Seize The Power'. I think we also recorded and released the stripped EP as well, that was a weird one dipping back into old stuff and re-releasing, especially when we had all this new energy and ideas. It could have not been busy for us, but we weren't just going to sit around and do nothing. Now we've got our best material yet and had time to really sit and plan it all out.



Your new song 'Seize The Power' is great, can you tell us a bit about what inspired it?

It's about taking control, being the power that you really are. I feel like we are always told to be quiet, you're not good enough, and that beats us down over the years to become quite vulnerable. This song is a big NO to that. You are amazing, and this strong, powerful being, so find it and live it, breath it. Because when you realise your potential, you grow wings and you become you, and you and that's beautiful.



To what extent did the reaction to your debut album inform the kind of music you wanted to go on to make next?

I guess it got that story out of my system, you know the constant battle of mental health. If we didn't make that album, we wouldn't have made the type of music we have made now. It's all growth and learning. Like the production on our latest work is so much better along with the writing etc. but like I said it's growing and learning along the journey. This chapter is more about owning your shit and taking the power, whereas the last one was almost about having it stolen from you and not having control.

