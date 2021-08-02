Feature

Yonaka: "We wrote like a hundred songs last year"

Yonaka are a force to be reckoned with, promoting empowerment, hopefulness and acceptance across their new mixtape, ‘Seize The Power’.

Published: 11:57 am, August 02, 2021 Words: Alex Cabré.

Yonaka are stoked. In a couple of days, the Brighton bunch return to the stage by virtue of Download's huge Pilot weekender (spoiler alert, they ace it) and in a few short weeks 'Seize The Power', their wild-eyed, eclectic new mixtape, is set to drop. Bustled into a Zoom frame from singer Theresa Jarvis and bassist Alex Crosby's home studio, the foursome are practically fizzing with energy. "Running these new tracks in the rehearsal room the past few days, they just fucking pop. It's crazy," grins guitarist George Werbrouck-Edwards. Since emerging around 2016 with a dirty sound fusing rock with a hip-hop swagger, Yonaka have been on a non-stop ascent. They honed their stagecraft opening for everyone from Frank Carter to the Libertines to Bring Me the Horizon (who they later jumped on a track with) and released 'Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow', a stonker of a debut, two years ago. Despite Covid they've kept busy, penning what eventually became this ambitious eight-track project. "We wrote like a hundred songs last year; we literally wrote every single fucking day," recalls Theresa, who chats at a mile a minute when she's not snacking on a bowl of pistachios off-cam. "We had so much momentum. It was so good because usually, we'd be touring... you don't get that much time to sit and write." 'Seize The Power' strays further down every sonic path the band have touched on to date, including their fiercest rock yet ('Clique') as well as jittery dance beats ('Get Out') and a maudlin piano ballad ('Anthem'). "I think it's our first one that could possibly make you cry", she says of the latter. So, why a mixtape instead of a full-blown LP? "When you do an album, you kind of have to sit on it for a while until you can release any more music. It's been so long; we just want to keep going. It gives us space to be able to drop more music right after." "Each song is so different in the writing style and production. It's cool to show the spectrum," adds drummer Rob Mason. And what a spectrum they've covered. At one end, there are tracks here that sound, well, like Yonaka; 'Raise Your Glass' feels like an embrace with a blaring chorus that says, 'get us to a stadium, stat'. It revives the heartfelt tone of 'Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow', whose title came from a lyric about looking out for loved ones who are enduring hardships, and was partially inspired by Theresa's choice to cut down on drinking. "When I drink a lot, I feel very distant, I really don't feel in my body, so I rarely get super pissed anymore. I still drink [but] I'm more conscious of how much and how I'm gonna feel the next day."



"With every track, we wanted to bring something different to the table" Theresa Jarvis