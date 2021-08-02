Yonaka: "We wrote like a hundred songs last year"

Yonaka are stoked. In a couple of days, the Brighton bunch return to the stage by virtue of Download's huge Pilot weekender (spoiler alert, they ace it) and in a few short weeks 'Seize The Power', their wild-eyed, eclectic new mixtape, is set to drop.
Bustled into a Zoom frame from singer Theresa Jarvis and bassist Alex Crosby's home studio, the foursome are practically fizzing with energy.
"Running these new tracks in the rehearsal room the past few days, they just fucking pop. It's crazy," grins guitarist George Werbrouck-Edwards.
Since emerging around 2016 with a dirty sound fusing rock with a hip-hop swagger, Yonaka have been on a non-stop ascent. They honed their stagecraft opening for everyone from Frank Carter to the Libertines to Bring Me the Horizon (who they later jumped on a track with) and released 'Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow', a stonker of a debut, two years ago. Despite Covid they've kept busy, penning what eventually became this ambitious eight-track project.
"We wrote like a hundred songs last year; we literally wrote every single fucking day," recalls Theresa, who chats at a mile a minute when she's not snacking on a bowl of pistachios off-cam. "We had so much momentum. It was so good because usually, we'd be touring... you don't get that much time to sit and write."
'Seize The Power' strays further down every sonic path the band have touched on to date, including their fiercest rock yet ('Clique') as well as jittery dance beats ('Get Out') and a maudlin piano ballad ('Anthem'). "I think it's our first one that could possibly make you cry", she says of the latter.
So, why a mixtape instead of a full-blown LP?
"When you do an album, you kind of have to sit on it for a while until you can release any more music. It's been so long; we just want to keep going. It gives us space to be able to drop more music right after."
"Each song is so different in the writing style and production. It's cool to show the spectrum," adds drummer Rob Mason.
And what a spectrum they've covered. At one end, there are tracks here that sound, well, like Yonaka; 'Raise Your Glass' feels like an embrace with a blaring chorus that says, 'get us to a stadium, stat'. It revives the heartfelt tone of 'Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow', whose title came from a lyric about looking out for loved ones who are enduring hardships, and was partially inspired by Theresa's choice to cut down on drinking.
"When I drink a lot, I feel very distant, I really don't feel in my body, so I rarely get super pissed anymore. I still drink [but] I'm more conscious of how much and how I'm gonna feel the next day."
At the other end of the scale is the MIA-reminiscent 'Greedy', a confrontational and trappy cut that refines the no-fucks-given streak that has coloured so many of this four's past releases.
"It's not classic Yonaka where we go like 'wahh!'" – T gives a compelling impression of the squealing guitar sounds the band often favour – "it's quite low and laid back, I'm almost talking through most of the song. It felt really cool to do that."
"With every track, we wanted to bring something different to the table," she expands. "We made a conscious decision as we were writing, like, we could go to this chorus, but that's so obvious, and we always do that, so let's try something that's completely different to what we would usually do. Then we'd all fall in love with it because it felt new and exciting."
The band have been producing their own material for a while now, and 'Seize...' provided ample opportunity to try fresh techniques in that realm too. 'Greedy' was inspired by Timbaland, Alex explains.
"He does lots of production with his mouth like beatboxing; there's a lot of that kind of stuff in there. Pretty much all the noises are Theresa's vocals which we manipulated."
"Developing ourselves as producers has definitely helped the writing process a lot," Rob adds. "You might write a beat on your laptop that you wouldn't necessarily do if you were behind a kit. You're coming at it from a different angle."
You don't need all high-end equipment to master the dark art of production, Alex notes. The fidgety backbone of 'Get Out' started on a "shitty little broken Casio keyboard we've got. The pitch is very warbly, it sounds seasick or something."
"It gave it an eerie, dirty pace, in a sexy way," T continues. "As soon as it comes on, it feels like you're walking into a sex club." A what sorry? "A strip club!" she corrects, but it's too late; the boys are cracking up.
Alex is the main engineer in the group, she says, once the laughter subsides: "If we want certain sounds, we'll talk about it then Al will find them," though her articulation of some styles occasionally makes for a "fun challenge".
"Theresa's vocabulary is very much in terms of feel as opposed to technical," George laughs. "It needs to feel like wood, or it needs to be fluffy or more purple."
"I can see it and taste it and smell it, so I'll try to explain things like that, and the guys are like 'what the fuck?' That's how you know you're in a band with the right people," she says. "I can say shit like that, and we'll find it."
As all good mixtapes should, 'Seize The Power' features some gnarly guest appearances. Barns Courtney lends his pipes to the solemn closing number 'Anthem', while Jason Butler from Cali rock lot Fever 333 helps make 'Clique' the most kick-you-in-the-teeth, set-your-house-on-fire frenetic Yonaka song so far. The group first met Jason when both bands toured with Bring Me back in 2018. They immediately clicked.
"That tour flipped our worlds around a bit because we saw how it's supposed to be done," T states resolutely. "There wasn't one night where we didn't watch them. We were like, 'we need to step our game up massively'. We all learnt a lot".
"It's more things you have to do as well," adds George. "There's gotta be some sort of wow-factor to the show. Like, on their intro, Jason would come on tied up with a bag over his head when the song kicks off... it's all so theatrical, and then they go mental. Their ethic was amazing."
Getting Jason on 'Clique' saved the song from almost not making the cut, T remembers.
"We fell out of love with it a bit, but we sent it to Jason, he sent it back, and it was like this fucking lightning 'oh my god' moment. We went harder on the production, added a few more bits vocally, and now it's amazing, and we love to listen to it! It's hard, it's in your face, it's like 'don't give me no shit'."
