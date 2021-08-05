Witch Fever: "I'm really inspired by horror films and literature"

Feature

Manchester’s Witch Fever are kicking up with a summer support tour alongside Bob Vylan, and a debut EP due later this year.



Published: 11:49 am, August 05, 2021 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

Manchester four-piece Witch Fever have been brewing in the city's underground for a few years now, but now armed with a record deal and debut EP due in October, they're breaking the mould of the hardcore bands that have come before them and forging their own compelling path.

Though initially being picked at random because they liked the sound of it, Witch Fever's namesake grew as a reclamation of the hysteria which accompanied the witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts and Europe, which the band believe were a means to belittle, suppress and diminish women. This is something the band's frontwoman Amy Walpole has experienced first hand.

"As a frontwoman, I've always tried to play with the expectations of what I should be doing on stage and how I should behave. I grew up going to church. It's called Charismatic Christianity. It was very intense, all about spiritual healing and speaking in tongues and all that. It was a very shitty place. There are a lot of men there that were not good."

She continues, speaking further about how her upbringing informs Witch Fever's lyrics: "I'm really inspired by horror films and literature, and the lyrics are kind of a mash-up between horror and Gothic. Using biblical imagery to me is reclaiming the sixteen years that I lost to the church, especially when I'm playing on stage. My family left the church soon after I did, so it feels good to be able to use that and channel it into something else."

Witch Fever's sound can't be pinpointed to one genre. There are moments on their EP which echo 80s punk, and on 'In The Resurrect' swaggering Rage Against The Machine style rock is reflected, seeing Amy switching up her dynamic vocals with gusto. Lead single 'Reincarnate' is indicative of all that is explored on the EP, feeling gargantuan and far bigger than the band itself. Most importantly, the band are reworking hardcore into an invigorating and unheard form, rather than a tiresome reiteration of what's come before.

And it's not just the music that is exhilarating and kinetic; the lyrics are just as mighty too. 'In Birth' hears Amy charge with battle cries "You pressed me, undressed me / Telling me I was your wet dream / But get out of my cunt, I'll fucking eat you alive."

The band's varied sound can be pinpointed to their individual music tastes and backgrounds and collaborative songwriting efforts.

"For this EP, we really want to push ourselves," Amy explains. "We're recording an album later on this year, so we're doing that even more. We don't want to have this typical Witch Fever sound, so that everything sounds the same. We want to keep on changing it up and experimenting more, and keeping people interested and ourselves interested."

