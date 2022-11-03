Wild Pink: "This whole experience has been pretty intense"

Feature

WILD PINK have produced what might just be their most ambitious album yet.

Published: 2:43 pm, November 03, 2022 Words: Rob Mair.

Trying to understand Wild Pink is like looking at the night sky through a broken telescope. Backwards. There's beauty in the music, but it's so light and delicate – almost ethereal – and much too far away to ever be considered 'real'. Furthermore, the profound nature of that beauty is offset by obfuscations – in Wild Pink's case, forays into film and pop culture references and song titles – all of which mask the deep vulnerabilities held within.

And while vampires, ghosts and spirits still haunt Wild Pink, the bogeyman in the corner is much more real this time.

In 2021, with last record 'A Billion Little Lights' just starting its breakout journey, Wild Pink's John Ross received a cancer diagnosis which would ultimately colour every aspect of writing and recording 'ILYSM'. The diagnosis came in June, and although an operation to treat the cancer was successful, he was devastated to learn that it had spread to his lymph nodes.

A subsequent operation was needed, meaning treatment would be much more challenging.

"It definitely informed the songwriting, for sure," he says. "But by that point, everything had intensified with the songwriting. I'd already booked studio time, but I definitely debated whether I should be making a record at that time.

"But it was actually really helpful to just dive in. It made the whole process more focused. I guess I knew the surgery I was facing in the back of my mind, but I don't think it cast a shadow over the recording in that sense. We just really enjoyed the process."

After finishing recording, John would go for the operation on his lymph nodes within a week.

For Wild Pink (completed by drummer Dan Keegan and bassist Arden Yonkers), this is somewhat of a telling journey to completing the album. Having been preoccupied with the micro and the macro – especially on 'A Billion Little Lights' – as well as asking abstract questions about the meaning of life and humanity, such themes hit a little harder on 'ILYSM' when there's the added context of personal connection and the power of human resolve to draw upon.

Fortunately, John has now entered the surveillance phase of treatment. "I've got two clean scans, I go for a scan every three months, and I have a third on Monday. Things are moving in the right direction," he says. It means 'ILYSM' – an album born out of the fear of the unknown – now stands as a testament to hope and resilience.

At the centre of this lies 'Hold My Hand', a duet with Julien Baker which shows the power held within small interactions when you're at your most vulnerable. It was inspired by a nurse who held John's hand before he went into surgery. Like one of the major themes of 'A Billion Little Lights' before it, it explores the fundamental wonder and fragility of human life. Profoundly moving and devastatingly poignant, it will resonate with anyone who has found themselves in a hospital ward holding the hand of a loved one.

"It's a pretty simple song," says John, somewhat humbly. "It came together pretty effortlessly, but for me, the worst part was when it came time to release it. I got very uptight because it's so personal.

"In fact, this whole rollout experience has been pretty intense because of what was going on and what I've chosen to share. It's been really nice to hear that this song resonates with people, though. That makes it worth it."

