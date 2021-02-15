Wild Pink: "A goal of mine was to try and move beyond DIY and emo"

Feature

Cult faves Wild Pink are unleashing their most ambitious record yet, third album ‘A Billion Little Lights’.

Published: 2:20 pm, February 15, 2021 Words: Rob Mair. Photos: Mitchell Wojcik.

In 2017 film A Ghost Story, writer and director David Lowery’s quiet rumination on grief, time takes centre stage. Whether that’s making the audience sit through five uninterrupted minutes of a grief-stricken Rooney Mara gorging on chocolate cake, or a whistle-stop tour through the ages with Casey Affleck’s sheet-covered ghost, time – and the passage of time – is used as a device by the director.

And it raises some important questions – most notably, how can time both move at a glacial pace one moment, and then cover thousands of years in a blink of an eye?

It’s a similar trick to that employed well by Wild Pink’s John Ross on the New York group’s third full-length outing, ‘A Billion Little Lights’.

The lights in question might refer to the stars in the cosmos – as set out on ‘Bigger Than Christmas’ – or they might refer to the minuscule bioluminescent phytoplankton illuminating the sea on ‘The Shining But Tropical’. “Why can’t both things be true?” he questions cryptically on ‘Oversharers Anonymous’, bringing things full circle.

Smart and literate indie-rockers Wild Pink have never been afraid of asking such big questions, but here, such ambition is writ large in brilliant neon. It also means ‘A Billion Little Lights’ is an album best enjoyed outdoors, where there’s no ceiling on hand to stifle the sounds and ideas.

“Out in the country, that’s the perfect place to be listening [to the record],” says Ross. “And the talk of the scales, both large and small from our perspective – that’s absolutely spot on about the album.

“But it also extends to the music too. Even aesthetically, with the sounds, I wanted there to be so much detail sonically, even that would feel like a billion little lights.”

Ross isn’t wrong. Having defined their sound with 2017’s self-titled and 2018’s breakthrough ‘Yolk In The Fur’, Wild Pink have been on this sonically ambitious journey for the past four years, embellishing and building their delicate and dextrous brand of indie-rock with each subsequent release.

Here, with accompanying fiddles, saxophones and pedal steels – as well as backing vocals by Ratboys’ Julia Steiner – Wild Pink (completed by drummer Dan Keegan and bassist T.C. Brownell) have produced an indie-rock monolith that more than lives up to Ross’ lofty aims.

Yet we could have been listening to a very different record had Ross followed through with his original plan to make a double album inspired by acclaimed documentary maker Ken Burns’ series The West. While elements of this desire – certainly in the musicality and sensibilities – remain, ‘A Billion Little Lights’ does not wander too far down the concept album route. Nor is it a bladder-busting double album.

“Nobody wants to hear a double album,” laughs Ross, when asked about this creative departure. “That idea came and went. In fact, I can’t imagine making a double album, ever.

“But I did still want to make something big in scope. I wanted to make something that was very lush and cohesive and full. So I set out to accomplish that, and I think I did. But the double album thing, I moved past it. There’s still some of The West influence in there. I guess I learned to call my shot two years in advance.”

