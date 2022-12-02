White Lung: "Motherhood has helped me be way less nihilistic about the world"

Feature

Canadian punk trio WHITE LUNG reflect upon motherhood and growth on their blistering final album.

Published: 11:13 am, December 02, 2022 Words: Linsey Teggert.

After an exhilarating, often chaotic decade and a half together, Canadian punk trio White Lung are about to release their fifth and final album, and, of course, they're going out with an almighty bang. Despite emerging at the end of a very grown-up, transformative period for the band, 'Premonition' doesn't compromise any of the ferocity and feral energy that White Lung have wielded throughout their career.

It's been a long road to get to this goodbye: when White Lung returned to Vancouver to record the follow-up to 2016's hugely acclaimed 'Paradise,' they had no idea of the circumstances to come that would lead to an unintentional five-year hiatus.

"In October 2017, I flew up to Vancouver to go into the studio, and I realised I hadn't had my period," frontwoman Mish Barber-Way recalls candidly. "So, I pick up a pregnancy test before I head into the studio, and of course, it's positive."

With her first baby due around the time of the fifth album's planned release date, White Lung decided to postpone the release until 2020. "Well, what happened in 2020?" asks Mish. "The world stopped!"

Throughout the progression of her pregnancy, Mish continued to travel to Vancouver while she was still able, feeling comfortable enough to continue recording with the band's long-time producer Jesse Gander. "I was going through all these massive changes in my body and my psyche and my spirituality because I'm prepping to become a mother, and I'd lived a pretty wild life up to that point."

Knowing she was about to leave her previous turbulent lifestyle behind; the endless touring, the lack of any stability and the cigarettes and whiskey she used as a crutch when recording ("I'd never recorded sober before," she confesses), actually came as a huge relief to Mish, changing the whole dynamic when it came to her songwriting. Having only written three songs for the album before entering the studio, the whole trajectory of the record changed.

"Before that point, I really didn't know what the album was going to be; I'd been really struggling lyrically. I realised retrospectively that I'd been carrying around this severe unhappiness and that there had been this huge hole in my life, and I just really wanted to be a mother, but I was still living this insane lifestyle. Once I discovered I was pregnant, the whole direction of the album became about that. It felt very different to write an album knowing I was embarking on this huge change that would be permanent."

Having to go through the whole process sober was a challenge, Mish acknowledges, as she was forced to reflect upon herself in a bold way. "I second guess myself a lot and self-criticise: liquor was always a way to shut up those voices and just write and not really think." On previous records, Mish had used storytelling as a way to hide behind her feelings, confronting the issues through someone else's narrative, and sometimes those narratives were dark. Take the frenetic 'Sister' from previous record 'Paradise' for example, where Mish sings from the viewpoint of Canadian serial killer Karla Homolka, who murdered three young women with her husband, including her own younger sister.

In stark contrast to such violence, 'Premonition''s lyrics are all focused through the lens of motherhood. "I was speaking through a lot of characters on 'Paradise', hiding behind a lot of metaphors, and I realised I was wrestling with my own unhappiness rather than confronting it." Such a huge change in circumstances forced Mish to confront her demons, writing more directly than she ever had before. "I decided I was just going to say what I wanted, and I didn't care what anyone thought," she states defiantly. "Though it's probably boring - no one cares about moms," she laughs.

Sure, motherhood and pregnancy are not the typical subjects you would associate with punk rock, but the motherhood of 'Premonition' is primal and raw, and if anything, this new perspective has only served to strengthen White Lung's whirlwind energy. It feels even more urgent and passionate, with pummelling drums courtesy of Anne-Marie Vassi and knife-edge guitar riffs from Kenneth William threatening to explode at any moment.

