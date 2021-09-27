While She Sleeps: "We've got a lot of shows coming up; it'll be really special"

Feature

While She Sleeps are seeing out the year in style.

Published: 11:38 am, September 27, 2021 Words: Alex Bradley.

Loz Taylor spills the beans on their upcoming shows, the success of the 'SLEEPS SOCIETY' and hot sauces in between sets at Slam Dunk. You had some family down yesterday? Family and friends, yeah. It got messy. Did it make a difference having those people there for the show? Yeah, it's nice, especially after the year everybody's had. You know, it's nice to be able to outside of the band environment. Friends and family are the ones that are so supportive when you're not on tour and, if it wasn't for family, I wouldn't be able to do this because I'd have had nowhere to live for so long. I wouldn't have been able to just take off on the road and have somewhere to be when I came back and all that sort of thing, so it's crucially important. It lets them have a wicked time being able to bring them here and have a few drinks and have a good time, and they get to see us play. So yeah, it was really nice. You've played a lot in the last few weeks. We've just been really lucky with how everything's fallen into place. We were in America on a tour when Covid hit, and we were supposed to be coming off that tour to write and record anyway, so we were lucky in that sense. And then, as soon as the record was done and we put it out, restrictions eased, and we were able to do pop-up stores and stuff like that, so we've been really grateful that it's worked in our favour in a way. And we've got so many friends in bands that released records just before the pandemic hit, and they weren't able to go out and tour it and all that, so for a lot of bands, it feels like a lot of work and no play when you can't tour an album; it sucks. So, we've been really lucky, and the Patreon 'SLEEPS SOCIETY' has kept us really busy, and it's been such a support network for us. It's been awesome, so, luckily, it's all bouncing the right way.

At the shows since coming back, the crowds have been really pumped - all you have to do is shout "Sleeps Society", and everyone loses their mind. Do you have the easiest job now when you come out?

No, not at all. I mean, it's the best feeling ever, and people are responsive to those songs in a positive way. Obviously, that's all any band member wants, and at any point, people singing words back to you that you've written is an amazing feeling.

I think more than that, almost the reason that I'm into this and have done it for most of my life now is the sense of community that goes with it. When I heard bands like Limp Bizkit and Slipknot and Soulfly and Linkin Park, Funeral For A Friend, it was about the community that went with it and having that relationship with people that were wearing the same hoody as you or you're both wearing a Korn hoodie. So, I think that's what's really special about the 'SLEEPS SOCIETY', and I think that's what feels so good walking out on stage and those lyrics for the new record. It really feels like we've built something special.



Will it be the actual tour when you actually understand the new album?

Yeah, what's really crazy about the way we did it. We purposefully made our shows almost underplays, small capacity, because we were unsure about how things were going to get reopened. So, we've got a lot of shows coming up. We're playing Leeds, for example, we're doing three nights at the Key Club, they'll be like small sweaty shows that'll really hold in the energy, but at the same time, there are only a few hundred people there so it'll be really special for everyone involved and it'll feel like a SLEEPS SOCIETY gig each night. Really intimate. It's going to be wicked.



And the show for the end of the year is going to be a special homecoming.

We haven't played a hometown show for four years - it's going to be cool.



And that line-up is sick as well.

Yeah, Malevolence are really tearing it up at the moment. For anyone that doesn't know them, they're that like a true metal sound; they're fucking crushing it and good on them. They've been a band as long as we have, and they're from Sheffield as well, and people are starting to take notice. I think it's deserving they crush it.



The plan was to create a community with 'SLEEPS SOCIETY', is it working?

I think so. I talk about the feeling I got from being young and getting into rock and metal and skateboarding and stuff like that, and I think, it's not exactly the same, but it definitely feels like there is a community there and the people inside the Sleeps Society that are paying that bit extra to support the band and being a bit more of a backbone for us, I think they're getting what they want. We keep repeatedly asking if they're happy because, at the end of the day, that communication is what's really important. We want to give them what they want, and everyone seems to be enjoying it.

However, they did suggest last week or the week before that we do a 'Hot Ones' episode, and so we were like "yeah, fuck it go on then." We bought in a load of [sauces], we had some band sauces - Malev have got a sauce, which is actually really… I'm sick of giving those guys compliments, but they've got a hot sauce, like a BBQ hot sauce, it's really nice. We've got one, You Me At Six has got one, Bring Me have got one. So, we had a few of them, and then we bought like the special Hot Ones one that are fucking really hot.

And, honestly, don't do it. I did it; my hands went fizzy, I couldn't feel my lips and teeth, I couldn't hear. Have you seen that one where that guy eats that ghost chilli? I couldn't hear very well. Anyway, that died down, but about three hours later. I was driving home, and I had to pull over at the side of the motorway, literally on my hands and knees, to make myself sick because it was almost like my body would not digest how hot it was. And yeah, it was absolutely brutal, so I hope the SOCIETY are happy.

Taken from the October issue of Upset.