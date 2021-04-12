While She Sleeps: "You want to be a band that's got a bit of mystery"

Feature

While She Sleeps bolster their reputation for being one of the most innovative bands around.

Published: 1:00 pm, April 12, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Giles Smith.

"We're the minority in the heavy scene, but this day and age, it's growing. Like, I love Justin Bieber," Sean declares. "Give a flying fuck man, music's music, and it's not like metal and pop - I think that's the way it's going, to be honest."

Getting too bogged down in the ins and outs of how to navigate such a fast-paced, ever-changing world - and setting an example to boot - is a tricky one. Sometimes it's just easier to let the music do the talking, and since While She Sleeps are in the place of confidence and positivity, it's also ripe for them to take a few more steps forward.

"There's a bit of juggling the whole thing. You want to be a band that's got a bit of mystery," Loz says, "and to keep the fan base on its toes. We're an exciting band, but then there's also the matter of fact that if the demand is there for not just us, but for underground rock, metal, punk, or hardcore bands, then there has to be a change or a way of making it sustainable. You can't expect [an artist of] any level to spend that time and efforts working on their art form that then doesn't make it sustainable."

Years ago, bands were mystical creatures. They lived and existed in a realm that always felt so untouchable - divination from the gods that chose three to five people to help us traverse life. These days, those smoke and mirrors are removed. Does admitting that the financial help required from fans directly removes that even further, or is that even important now?

The centre point of this new chapter for While She Sleeps comes their own model. By offering fans a unique chance to support the band in return for a whole smattering of exclusive bits and pieces. In taking the support directly to the fans, While She Sleeps are continuing their bona fide DIY ethic and are ready to take it to the next level, delivering a new reality they want to spearhead. With that, though, comes the removal of any cloaks and daggers.

"I feel like where we stand, we've worked hard to get where we are as a band, [and] that gives us a platform to say something positive," Loz says. "I think the worry for us moving forward - for everyone in the music industry - is that we don't really know where the current model of the industry is for bands."

While She Sleeps are ready to continue their spearheading shenanigans with fifth album, 'Sleeps Society'. An album dripping with not only positivity retaining to hope and overcoming, but also paying its respects to the fans. While She Sleeps have earned their stripes and want to offer something more.

Mentioning all of this, the day Upset chats with Loz, along with guitarist Sean Long, it's a week to the day fellow UK metallers Architects scored their first number one album. Proof certainly the landscape is folding into something new once more.

This yearning, however, is something that While She Sleeps noticed had become a counterpoint for bands like Bring Me The Horizon. The push and pull between those holding the music that helps them survive close while causing negativity to follow when they try to elevate themselves.

In a world where music is now akin to international waters, where anything can go - and is expected to, mind you - bands like Sheffield's While She Sleeps are poised and ready to embrace this fact. Taking a few punches on the back of the bus, it would seem, has made them more determined to be something bigger, not just for themselves, but for their fans too.

"We've seen a lot of that change now, and that's a credit to bands like Bring Me The Horizon that have stuck through getting total shit constantly for being a death metal band," he continues, "but having more of an emo image and that's never deterred them. They are definitely one of the bands that opened the gates for bands like us to come through and make it a bit more mainstream."

"Back in the day, you sat on the school bus listening to Slipknot, and you took a bit of a beating because you listened to Slipknot - that's all changed now," While She Sleeps' vocalist Loz Taylor says, surveying the alt music landscape he and his band have traversed from their early years.

Getting to have chat with a stalwart metal guitarist about the banger nature of 'Sorry' or the heart-wrenching chasm of 'Lonely' is what 2021 is all about. It's undeniable music is a space we've all needed (certainly more than once in the last year), the stigma and shame that existed once upon a time has all but left certain circles, and While She Sleeps have no time for that nonsense now.

"I don't think MySpace helped when it was like: grindcore/jazz fusion," Loz adds, laughing. "That's when everyone started getting hooked up on, 'So, what are you?' And it shouldn't be like that, it should just be 'This sounds good, that sounds bad'."

Having managed to be one of the lucky ones who landed in the studio as the pandemic hit, meaning touring wasn't on the cards anyway for 2020, While She Sleeps set to work tinkering away in their DIY space up in Sheffield. An album that's as powerful as any of their previous efforts while keeping its eyes focused on taking strides forward, with tender moments, electronic components and confidence in bounds.

"Every album we get better at knocking down these walls [down]," Sean states. "I feel more confident now that we kind of know what's good. It's that attitude [that] creates good music, and not being scared about a little bit of shit for trying something new."

This time around, they've also enlisted the help of Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil and Sum 41's Deryck Whibley, but the guest spots don't stop there. Even members of the Sleeps Society feature on 'CALL OF THE VOID', which appears a couple of tracks before Loz's compassionate gratitude-soaked homage to those that support his band on finale 'DN3 3HT'. It all comes together to sound like a band hitting their stride, and for good reason, according to Sean.

"I've been saying this a lot recently. While She Sleeps, we seem to have a struggling album, then a really positive, easy album," he explains.

"'So What?' was quite a hard one to make for multiple reasons; we were all in different personal situations. And then previously, 'You Are We' was like a redemption of 'Brainwashed', which was really hard on us because Loz had lots of throat problems, and I feel with 'Sleep Society' we're back on the positive train again.

"When we have a bad time as people, it comes through the music, which I think is a good thing in retrospect, but I think [with] 'Sleeps Society' we're firing on all cylinders. We're showing Sleeps at its best. We're all healthy and happy, and I think you can hear it in the music. We're showing off what we can do."

"To be honest, as a group, we don't try and preempt too much of what to expect from a new record," Loz says of any preconceived intentions when getting to work on Sleeps Society. "We like to stay very open-minded, and hopefully, it develops quite organically. We're not putting too much pressure on ourselves to, you know, write another 'You Are We' or whatever; this is all about the next chapter for us."

There's no doubt that While She Sleeps have cemented themselves as mainstays of UK metal. They're grafters; fighters clawing their way into being something for someone. Does it feel like the scrappily put together pile-of-coats-goal has changed now they're effectively in charge of their own small army?

"For me personally, it was always a case of just wanting to play music with my five friends," Loz says. "The fact you know even from the early days that people liked it blew my mind. And the fact that people want to listen to me shout my mouth off still blows my mind!"

"When we dropped 'The North Stands For Nothing', we kind of got some traction with," Sean continues, "I don't remember feeling like we didn't believe that fans like just our band. Like, there are so many real bands out there. That's a thing that I like to promote to the fans, too - we are those kids that think that we're not a real band still.

"All the pros do - all the Foo Fighters and your Slipknots, they're exactly the same. They're just kids like us trying some shit, and it works, and that's what people need to know: it's easy when looking at Instagram and stuff to feel like there's no point even trying. We're just normal idiots, really."

Speaking on the positivity-infused 'Sleeps Society', Loz reckons "a lot of that has come through [having] a bit of a punk rock DIY outlook on how we run things.

"We've worked with loads of different people through the band's timeframe, and it's backing up what we're trying to say with the Sleeps Society - that stepping out on your own and being confident and positive you can make things happen for yourself without having to lean on other people."

"Everyone has a lot more power than they realise, and sometimes it only takes a little bit of encouragement," Sean adds. "A lot of what you need is within yourself, and people always think it has to be elsewhere; it must be in the pay rise; it must be in Thailand on a holiday; it must be on the tour bus. I like to think that we're helping out with [realising] that maybe I do have the power to kind of solve this situation myself."

"On top of that as well, we're the perfect example of striving for where you want to get to. We're not crazy businessmen or anything like that; luckily, we're five dudes that are fully committed," Loz affirms. "But other than that, we've not got any outside training so we can achieve what we want to achieve. That's why we feel it's important to give out in our message because we're just dudes from run-down backgrounds. We needed the band at the time, and it gave us something to focus on.

"Thankfully, we're in a position now where we have a bit of a platform [where] we can try and give a positive message out," he ends. "If we can get [that] to a few people, then it's definitely worthwhile for us to put the message out there. That's what we want to achieve through these songs."

Taken from the May issue of Upset. While She Sleeps' album 'Sleeps Society' is out 16th April.