Weatherstate: "'Never Better' is a pessimistic record, but finding good in what we're given"

Feature

Weymouth punks Weatherstate try to build hope from drudgery with their new album, ‘Never Better’.

Published: 2:31 pm, February 14, 2022 Photos: Xav Barsky.

Newly signed to Rude Records, Weymouth punks Weatherstate have put together a second record that's born from a difficult period but looking for the positives. Callan Milward (guitar) tells us more about its creation - and how sometimes the bad shows can be the most important.



Tell us about your new album then - when did you start work on it? Has it been a long process?

It feels like a lifetime ago, but we started working on this record at the tail end of 2019. So yeah, it's been quite a long process. In an alternative timeline, we would have probably had this record out in 2020. It has felt like an age has passed with it being sandwiched between a pandemic. It did change a lot of our plans for how we wanted to make the record ultimately.



What sort of headspace were you in when you began? Did it change along the way?

Most definitely. You know, I think there is always a bit of pressure for any band making a second album. You always want to exceed what you've done previously. That process of writing with that added pressure can be daunting. In this scenario, I do think it got the better of us, especially at the top of 2020 when the world started changing. We were certainly positive going into the planning of this record. Of course, our own mentality changed, but we weren't alone as everyone else's headspace was also adapting. It was truly a unique scenario in the grand scheme of things in terms of making a record. The timing couldn't have been worse, to be honest, haha.



How would you describe the album's vibe?

At its core, the message behind 'Never Better' is an overly-cynical and pessimistic record but finding good in what we're given. I think for anyone who has been stoked on anything we've done previously, It may feel like it's a leap for us as a band but also still familiar. Working with Alan Day was a huge learning curve for us, and I think it helped us explore some new areas. As a scrappy, power chord-bashing punk band, we really did try to iron out some of those tropes of ours and try to get ambitious on this record. I think songs like 'Headstone' really show that side of us pushing the boat out. We have never written a song like that before, and it's exciting.



How did doing bits remotely pan out? Did working that way impact the finished record?

It was challenging! We are very used to writing together in the garage and being very loud. We had to rely on home demos and short videos this time around. So ultimately, Yes. It did impact the finished record. It really did slow things up, but there are positives, though. We got to really hyper-focus on every track with Alan. Would we have preferred doing it in person with Alan? Absolutely. That was the original plan, after all, and we hope to achieve that at some point down the road. It can be limiting doing it over a zoom call. However, limitations can also inspire. I guess there are good sides to either process.

