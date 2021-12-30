Weakened Friends: "The entire album is based on this idea of burnout"

Feature

Life isn’t always easy for DIY bands, but in a world fuelled by a capitalist society which often only serves inequality, Weakened Friends refuse to quit.

Published: 4:03 pm, December 30, 2021 Words: Rob Mair. Photos: Adam Parshall.

'Money makes the world go round' might be an old and established adage, but Weakened Friends' Sonia Sturino has some strong views on what it means for creativity in the 21st century.

After dismantling its meaning on the song 'Spew' – "Money makes the world go 'round, until we all spew," she blasts – she's now mid-point in discussing what it means for a DIY band to exist within such a failed economic model, and more broadly, what it means for wider society.

"It's a social commentary on how capitalism and the capitalist society has fallen on its face," she says when exploring the theme of the song. "In the States, there's so much student debt and credit card debt it's obscene. You're trying to live your life day-to-day, but you have this immense weight of all that debt and this feeling that you will never be comfortable with it.

"Twenty years ago, even if you had a standard blue-collar job, you could own a house and get married and have two cars and go on vacation, and you could do all that pretty comfortably. And I grew up in that middle-class reality of the 90s.

"But there's a line in that song which says, 'All that you own is all that you owe', and I feel that's so true. We don't really have ownership of anything, but the world judges you on the material things you own and tells you that's who you are."

Within this, there's a complicated discussion about art, artistry and how this is allowed to thrive in a capitalist world. Weakened Friends have certainly been bitten by the hand that feeds on more than one occasion.

While van troubles are par for the course for most bands of their stature, Weakened Friends (completed by bassist Annie Hoffman and drummer Adam Hand) have also had to contend with the collapse of the airline Wow Air on the eve of a European tour. With money tied up with administrators, they faced the task of going massively into debt to rebook tickets or face cancelling some high-profile shows on the other side of the Atlantic. At the time, Sonia saw the decision to rebook the tickets as an investment in the band's future – but nevertheless, with 'Spew', it's clear such a bruising encounter has left its marks.

Yet, the pandemic has also served as an opportunity to reset and get things back on an even keel. For example, Sonia took on a 9-to-5, which allowed her to clear her credit card debt and do some long-overdue renovations to the house she shares with her spouse Annie (who herself has seen her profile in music production rocket since the release of 2018's 'Common Blah').

And amidst it all, the trio has had to sit on 'Quitter', an album about the life of a DIY band on the brink, and which works through the thorny issue of whether all the struggles are worth it, or whether it would be better to give it all up for a quiet life and a comfy 9-to-5.

"I'm lucky to have a nice DIY band," says Sonia. "But the song 'Quitter' – and the entire album, really – is based on this idea of burnout. I love being in a band, but I know many of my triggers and anxieties come from that world, too. Like, I love this thing, and it's what I'm compelled to do, and I've invested so much in it, but there's always this feeling that you're on shaky ground.

"And that feeling of instability beneath the surface can transcend to other facets of your life as well, whether it's relationships or your job or your health. That's my personal experience, but when I speak to friends and peers, it seems like a common thread – and I guess it just found its way onto the record."

