Waxahatchee: "I didn't want to make a loud rock record again"

If there is one word that defines Katie Crutchfield's fifth album as Waxahatchee above all others, it's 'clarity'. Clear-eyed clarity shines through the sublime 'Saint Cloud' in every possible way, from the stripped-back simplicity of its classic Americana sound to its exploration of self-reflection and self-acceptance. This new sense of perspective is all framed through the lens of Katie's decision to get sober.
"I knew I didn't want to make a loud rock record again," begins Katie. "I had always been a little self-destructive, and I think I made music reflecting that, particularly my previous record 'Out in the Storm'. I was making music that was chaotic and very raw, and I think that while I needed to make that music at that time, I knew it wasn't going to be sustainable, especially after my decision to get sober."
As Katie embarked on her journey to sobriety, she decided to take her time and go back to the drawing board, creating something gentler and more intimate that would place her voice at the forefront of each song. Despite this move towards further exposure, 'Saint Cloud,' displays the sort of quiet confidence that could only come from a happier, healthier mind.
"My earlier records like 'Ivy Tripp' and 'Cerulean Salt' have a lot more anxiety and insecurity in them, whereas 'Out in the Storm' and definitely 'Saint Cloud' come from a more confident and less self-questioning place. The difference between those two albums is that 'Out in the Storm' is a crazy, raw record where I was processing my emotions in real-time through those songs. With 'Saint Cloud' I feel like I was doing a lot of work on myself outside of the music and that reflected how I went about writing with a style that was calmer and more at peace."
Though Katie jokes that her choice to get sober doesn't have 'a super juicy story,' she is more than happy and deservedly proud to discuss her sobriety. "I feel like it's impossible to talk about what the songs on this album are about without mentioning sobriety. The two main themes are addiction and co-dependency, and the stories of relationships and interactions between people are framed by this.
"It's a precarious, fragile thing that a lot of people choose not to share, and I understand that too. When I was trying to quit drinking - trying and failing then trying again – I always found it really comforting to know that other people I looked up to were able to get sober. I feel like I've almost returned to form, to the person I was before I even started drinking when I was a teenager in a lot of the qualities I have again; the clarity and the feeling of being hyper-productive. My work ethic came back in a way that had not been there, it had been fuzzed out for a long time."
No stranger to soul-baring storytelling, the shift in sound on 'Saint Cloud' allows for a whole new level of honesty. Revisiting the sparser sounds of her earlier work and eschewing the scrappy lo-fi of recent albums allows Katie to take us along for the ride, and lead-single 'Fire' is a breath-taking display of this intimacy. Despite its minimal arrangement, 'Fire' glitters with light and space, Katie's voice radiating fragile warmth at its centre. It's the perfect example of her ability to ground the listener to a particular place and time. Written during a drive into West Memphis, you can almost feel the last heat of the sun setting over the Mississippi River.
"Setting is something I've always thought about for so many songs I've written for Waxahatchee – even the band name comes from my childhood home in Alabama. In stepping into this more Country, Americana sound, I feel like I've leaned even further into the idea of setting. One of my main influences is Lucinda Williams, and the thing I love about her records is she really puts you in those places. When I'm writing songs, I want to put people in those places and in that same headspace."
The clarity afforded by Katie's sobriety allows for a great deal of self-examination, particularly of past negative patterns in relationships. "I get so angry baby, at something you might say," she recalls over delicate guitar twangs on the folksy 'Lilacs' as she obsesses over an imagined slight. Such destructive actions are picked apart across 'Saint Cloud', but there's no anger or frustration present, just patience and truth. You get the impression that Katie has learned to accept the past in order to let go and move forward.
"You can't control anything. You can't control how people are going to react to you, you can't please everybody, and you can't be perfect. In deepening my understanding of that, I've learned not to let those things that I can't control dictate my happiness. I really feel like it's taught me that trying to take care of yourself and love yourself and have a life outside of all the craziness of music is the most important thing. It doesn't matter what anyone says about this album, as I feel like I've made something really honest that feels true and exciting to me."
Taken from the April issue of Upset. Waxahatchee's album 'Saint Cloud' is out now.
