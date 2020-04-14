Waxahatchee: "I didn't want to make a loud rock record again"

Feature

Katie Crutchfield embraces intimacy with her new album, 'Saint Cloud'.

Published: 11:29 am, April 14, 2020 Words: Linsey Teggert.

If there is one word that defines Katie Crutchfield's fifth album as Waxahatchee above all others, it's 'clarity'. Clear-eyed clarity shines through the sublime 'Saint Cloud' in every possible way, from the stripped-back simplicity of its classic Americana sound to its exploration of self-reflection and self-acceptance. This new sense of perspective is all framed through the lens of Katie's decision to get sober.

"I knew I didn't want to make a loud rock record again," begins Katie. "I had always been a little self-destructive, and I think I made music reflecting that, particularly my previous record 'Out in the Storm'. I was making music that was chaotic and very raw, and I think that while I needed to make that music at that time, I knew it wasn't going to be sustainable, especially after my decision to get sober."

As Katie embarked on her journey to sobriety, she decided to take her time and go back to the drawing board, creating something gentler and more intimate that would place her voice at the forefront of each song. Despite this move towards further exposure, 'Saint Cloud,' displays the sort of quiet confidence that could only come from a happier, healthier mind.

"My earlier records like 'Ivy Tripp' and 'Cerulean Salt' have a lot more anxiety and insecurity in them, whereas 'Out in the Storm' and definitely 'Saint Cloud' come from a more confident and less self-questioning place. The difference between those two albums is that 'Out in the Storm' is a crazy, raw record where I was processing my emotions in real-time through those songs. With 'Saint Cloud' I feel like I was doing a lot of work on myself outside of the music and that reflected how I went about writing with a style that was calmer and more at peace."

Though Katie jokes that her choice to get sober doesn't have 'a super juicy story,' she is more than happy and deservedly proud to discuss her sobriety. "I feel like it's impossible to talk about what the songs on this album are about without mentioning sobriety. The two main themes are addiction and co-dependency, and the stories of relationships and interactions between people are framed by this.

"It's a precarious, fragile thing that a lot of people choose not to share, and I understand that too. When I was trying to quit drinking - trying and failing then trying again – I always found it really comforting to know that other people I looked up to were able to get sober. I feel like I've almost returned to form, to the person I was before I even started drinking when I was a teenager in a lot of the qualities I have again; the clarity and the feeling of being hyper-productive. My work ethic came back in a way that had not been there, it had been fuzzed out for a long time."

