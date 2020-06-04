Feature

Wallflower: "I definitely had my share of breakdowns in the vocal booth"

The band offer up some insight into their new album, 'Teach Yourself To Swim'.

Published: 10:04 pm, June 04, 2020 Words: Alex Bradley.

Wallflower's debut album, 'Teach Yourself To Swim', is all about facing up to anxiety and uncertainty and, in the words of frontman Vini Moreira-Yeoell, "going out there and teaching yourself how to deal with things better". The artwork for the album, however, adopts a more literal translation to that title. Created by James Dowling with CGI and 3D rendering, it features a woman dressed in white suspended in motion between crystallised blue water of a swimming pool and the pink hues of the sky like an avant-garde tribute to expressionism. And between the literal, visual, interpretation of the album and between the themes in the songwriting, there is a swimming pool filled with the blood, sweat and tears Wallflower have put into making this album a reality. It has been years in the making. In fact, even the 2017 EP 'Where It Fell Apart' started life with designs on it being a more substantial offering but, as you'll learn, the band needed everything to be representative of their collective vision and include "a stamp of "Wallflower"" for it to work. The following year came with the standalone single 'Magnifier' which signalled a renewed, more streamlined, more focused energy to the band's sound and towards making an album. The alternative single put forward was, in fact, 'Eat Away at My Heart', which was half a song, aired once or twice live to not much of a reaction (largely due to Vini "just making the words up every night and doing a different melody "). The track was put on the back burner only to be revisited when coming in with the final blueprints for their debut. In the following months, the band - Charlie Pollard, Jake Reburn, Sam Woolley, Will Slane alongside Vini - found their stride with writing as they "went from two songs in the space of a whole month to 10 songs in another couple of months". At the point of heading to The Ranch in Southampton (reuniting with Lewis Johns to produce the record) it was late in 2018. The regular commutes to and from South London to the studio were arduous but worthwhile as the band worked their sessions around their existing day jobs. The five of them could have made it easier - worked with different producers or in different studios - but, just like the artwork for the album, it was all part of the plan, and that meant only trusting those jobs to friends who also believed in the scale of 'Teach Yourself To Swim'. "We really just wanted to get every single bit of it right so that there was a tone and a theme that we were hitting," Vini claims. "There is so much that has gone into it, and I'm talking every part, from the songwriting to distribution of it - the emails that go out to record shops - and everything else is all done by us. We've been there every step of the way." And beyond the time and effort put into their debut album, it's important to know that all of this is self-funded by the band too. There isn't a label pushing the band, pulling strings, and making this all possible. And that's maybe why the care poured into this release is so unmistakable with Vini keen to emphasise how they "didn't want to half-arse a release and put something out there and see it fade into the abyss but give it the support that it deserves".



On more than one occasion, the singer affectionately refers to the album as his (or their) "baby". And, like with any labour of love, there were times it was difficult. There was the quick learning curve of assembling the album by tracking instruments separately and the late nights to get it done around their day-to-day lives. And also the longer stretches in the studio and the cabin fever that came with it thanks in no part to bunk beds and TVs with limited internet capabilities. "With such a long process you go a little bit crazy in a way," he admits. And then there was the pressure of making "the vision" into reality and, despite making sure they could play the whole album live together before going into the studio, there were still a couple of issues with the songs. "I definitely had my share of breakdowns in the vocal booth in trying to get things right. Things I thought 'this will work in the song' then getting to that point where you're actually recording and going 'hang on, I can't sing this melody' or 'this lyric doesn't make sense' and all of sudden you think 'what have I done?' "There is a lot of pressure. You feel like you've got not only a responsibility for yourself but for other people as you're representing not just yourself but the rest of the band. There is a lot of pressure there." It was mostly a self-inflicted pressure created by Wallflower's commitment to making an album that matched the amount of care they've put into planning it. 'Teach Yourself To Swim' is an album by meticulous design; a design so thorough that it even went against a few standard album-making conventions. "We did something during the writing process which most people would say is a terrible idea when you're writing a record, and most people would say never do it this way. When we started writing a song, we were already talking about where on the tracklist it would be. "It was like 'right guys, we need to write our track 3. We need to write our track 6. What is track 6 going to be?' I guess that gives an insight into how we viewed this as a piece. It was a case of "this song" has to be a quiet one. We know that "this song" is going to be about this sort of thing, and we want it to have 'this vibe' so let's make sure it has its place." For all that planning, hard work and dedication, Wallflower have made an album to be proud of. And they are. It's an album that takes everything that makes them special, those expansive dreamscapes that they can build and destroy on a turn, and pulls them in 12 different directions. Vini raves, "There is definitely a lot of excitement because I have been listening to these songs [for a long time], I enjoy listening to that record a lot. I can't remember who it was who said it, 'if your favourite band aren't your own band then why are you doing it?' and to a certain extent, I agree with that because I've definitely spent a lot of time listening to it and I really enjoy it. "There is a part of me that is just like, 'what if I leak it?' because I genuinely just want people to hear it because I think what we've done is really really cool." What they've done is attempt to break the mould of one-dimensional albums; albums which stick to one style and instead make a record that chops and changes approach with every track. And, not shackled by just 4-5 tracks like with their EP, it meant that songs that are 5-6 minutes long could be included to further explore the limits of the vast soundscapes they make. And, if they wanted to include a song that sounded like Weezer or Queens of the Stone Age, they could do that too. Yes, 'Teach Yourself To Swim' is an album by design, but the songs are far from formulaic. There is the short, sharp, blast of 'Dread', the breezy, blissed-out 'Blood and Stone', the foreboding strain of 'Passer-by' and raw, furious, power of 'Hungry Eyes' to keep the album constantly on its toes. A big part of what makes the album work is the self-restraint Wallflower learned. From their previous recordings and their live shows, the chaos - the unbridled noise - that they build and then release has been a staple of what makes them such a force.

