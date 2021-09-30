Wage War: "We know we're a heavy band, and we really embraced that"

Feature

Published: 10:27 am, September 30, 2021

Florida hard rock quintet Wage War are back with their fourth full-length, 'Manic'. Pulled together against all the odds during the last year of adversity and upheaval, it's a record they're confident is "the best Wage War yet".

"'Manic' encompasses everything we've gone through as musicians in the last year-and-a-half," says drummer Stephen Kluesener. "The whole industry halted, and we technically lost our jobs. Our scene was among the first to leave and the last to come back. The album captures the whole period."

Rhythm guitarist and clean vocalist Cody Quistad adds: "'Mania' is a wild emotion. The last year was all severe highs and lows. We had some victories, but we've also had so many low points. We've built this thing for the last 10 years and put all of our chips into it. We've missed birthdays and funerals, but we've done some extraordinary things. Last year, we found ourselves wondering if it would ever come back. That's really what the album is about."

Arriving ahead of a UK support tour with I Prevail booked in for next year, it's a record that could well mark a real step up for the group. Cody tells us more.



Hello Cody! Welcome back. How's it going? What are you doing today?

I'm doing great, hopefully about to watch my Tampa Bay Lightning take the Stanley Cup back to back.



What've you all been up to since 'Pressure'? Any major life developments?

Honestly, just utilising this required time off the best we can. Spending time with our loved ones and trying to come back the best version of ourselves possible. A couple of the boys got married, which is awesome… and oh yeah, we made the best Wage record to date.



How have you all found the past year or so of lockdowns and restrictions? Have you had any downtime to fill with new hobbies or the like?

Definitely a bummer of a time for someone like me who thrives around people, but we made it work. Me and my crew in Spring Hill took up baseball, barbecuing, fishing, and kayaking.



When did you start work on your new album?

I think I started the record August 2019 right around the time 'Pressure' came out. I'm kind of a workaholic, so I try to stay writing and inspired.



Did you have anything specific you set out to achieve with this one?

Same goal as always to write the best songs we're capable of. I've said this before, we know we're a heavy band, and that will never cease to exist, and I think we really embraced that in how we approached songs. The vocals are always the most important part to me, but making sure it's wrapped up in the right package is half the battle. Also, tried to take it to 10 on riffs.

