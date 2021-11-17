Cover feature

Wage War: "The world needs metalheads! We want to start a revolution"

The last 18-months, like for so many, put a temporary pause on Wage War’s ascent, but channeling that into a new album, ‘Manic’, they look set to soar higher than ever before.

Published: 10:21 am, November 17, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Blake Jones.

After scrambling around for a few minutes, Briton Bond settles into a corridor in the depths of tonight's venue. Beaming in from Michigan, on the final date of Wage War's first tour since landing back from Australia last year in support of 2019's 'Pressure', the vocalist is very keen to mention just how much fun they've been having. "It's nice to be letting loose, you know? Especially on this tour. Just getting back on the grind. I didn't know how much I needed this; it's like therapy out here!" Briton opens, smiling. You see, they've also been toting a few new songs. "I feel like it's like the purest form of Wage War. We got to do a record we wanted to do, be a little bit more out of the box but still keeping it super heavy metal at the same time," he explains of their newest outing. 'Manic', the Florida outfit's fourth effort, does exactly what it says on the tin. Within, there's some of their most brutally abrasive tunes, as well as some that could make even the most toughened heart crumble. A venerable beauty and the beast situation. It also sounds like they have something to prove. "We wanted to prove to ourselves that we can write even better songs than before, you know, 'Pressure'," he says of their divisive third album. "It was a little bit more experimental with songwriting and things like that, but I really feel like we have something special going on here where we can just really tap into our actual, true identity, and be progressive with our songs and be a metal band same time." To be fair to them, Wage War haven't had exactly an easy time of it. Since forming back in 2010 and then the release of their debut 'Blueprints' back in 2015, the metalcore scene has been relishing in the Wage War adrenaline rush while simultaneously giving them a scrupulous and oftentimes unfair tarnishing. Not only that but since basically every other band has been sat at home, honing their craft, the ante has indeed been upped. No wonder there's a sweating, furrowed brow, with a dangerous snarl reaching throughout 'Manic'. "That's the thing, I feel like so many bands are coming out with such sick material because they've had time to refine and figure out what they love and not have to hurry. I feel like in our music industry now, with social media and things like that, fans just want stuff all the time, all the time, all the time," his pace quickening with each emphasis. "Unfortunately, sometimes things get rushed a little bit, and they're not looked at and refined as well as they could be." Spending their time properly focusing on what they wanted to write, as opposed to being thrust through the cycle once more, also offered Wage War a chance for something very important indeed: "You can learn from your mistakes." Not that there are many, Briton feels. Wage War are all about being true to themselves. Sure, there are echoes of metalcore past, but there's also a bright future roaring away. Briton, along with clean vocalist and guitarist Cody Quistad, guitarist Seth Blake, bassist Chris Gaylord, and drummer Stephen Kluesener are the ones who want to stare down those expectations and restrictions that come from the dirgy core, intent on dismantling them with a sledgehammer and a sincerity.



Love them or hate them, Wage War are also a band doing numbers. On if that brings a certain level of expectation now that they're well into their careers, Briton chews: "Yes and no, since we're going to get in front of more people." "At the end of the day, we just want to have fun and write good songs, and the core base of our fans, they're along the ride. I don't think we've done anything detrimental either to scare them away." 'Manic' is indeed no strange side step, instead bullishly powering forward, Wage War appear ready for anything. It's an embracing of being metalheads, popheads and just fans of good songs. On more than one occasion, there's an earworm poking its head up through the dirt. "That's why we've named it 'Manic', because of all these different things going on in your head," he says, smiling. "The record's definitely about mental health. The first one's about relapse, being stuck with things that aren't good for you. It could be a substance or a toxic person in your life. And 'Manic' is just straight up having a panic attack. 'Never Say Goodbye' is about losing a loved one. It's just an album about a lot of emotions that someone would feel in a time like this. I feel like it's a perfect representation of what we've all been feeling over the last few years." Purposefully placing 'If Tomorrow Never Comes' as 'Manic''s finale, the album's resolution isn't one of hope but more questioning. We don't seem to be able to help ourselves, so what happens if tomorrow never comes? The answer to that is a lot simpler than you think, actually. "We picked it to close it out because with everything going on and all the chaos, holding on to the things that you love is important because tomorrow might not be there. The last few years have taught us a lot, that we should cherish the little things that we have in our life, like treasure your significant other, your wife, your children, your dogs, your friends - anything. I feel like we take a lot of that for granted." There's a deep catharsis that runs throughout. Briton also notes that he "vocally put on my best performance," which is hard to argue as he as easily reaches new levels of hellishly low guttural growls as much as joins in with Cody's more melodic tunings. Dealing with the cacophony of feelings that cropped up throughout the pandemic, there wasn't anything off-limits. If anything, it's led to Wage War, as studious as they have been, armouring up further to take the world on once more. Though, it was by no means an easy ride. "It was really cool to see it come together like that, but on the other side, there were some times where we worked on music, and then almost a month would go by, or we're not doing anything," he says, choking slightly. "And it's just like, am I even like in a band anymore? You know, so there was definitely pros and cons to this, but I think we made the best of it."



Likewise, when they weren't writing during those lockdown days, Briton found himself playing video games, he says laughing: "I did a lot of that!" But more importantly, he found himself jumping on YouTube and watching his favourite bands live at festivals. "I thought that was super sick; it made me miss it. It almost brought a tear to my eye, wishing that was me again. But we're here! I'm thankful for sure." Swinging back to being on the road. For Briton, what has he missed most? "Just the interactions with our fans," he says, an earnest twinkle in his eye. "That is number one. That's why I do this, and without them, there are no shows, there's no music, there's no scene, so I owe everything to them." This is why trying to bottle all the complexities of the last year was no easy feat but by far the most important. "I feel like lyrics are a big thing in this band, and I would say they're all pretty positive messages we want to portray," he explains. "I know things are dark in this record, but I feel like it's more us telling our listeners, hey, we're going through the same thing you are, the same things you're kind of feeling." He also found himself turning to the online faction of the Wage War fanbase during the great halting. "100% the biggest thing I was looking for," he mentions. "It's not like I needed it for justification for an ego; it was just nice to see them again, and happy." "I feel like that's what the world needed for a long time. We're all cooped up, and even though it doesn't have to be rock music, it's just being around other humans. It doesn't matter what background you come from or what you believe in; we can all come together for the same cause of loving a band or musician, which is awesome to me."

