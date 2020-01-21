Feature

Vukovi: "I just don't want people to feel how I felt; helplessly alone"

It's been nearly three years since the release of Vukovi's self-titled debut album, and the band are back with their new record 'Fall Better', that's even more candid and confrontational than the first.

Published: 1:51 pm, January 21, 2020 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

It's been nearly three years since the release of Vukovi's self-titled debut album, and the band are back with their new record 'Fall Better', that's even more candid and confrontational than the first. "I feel like it's the end of a really horrible period for us... a lot of stuff has happened," frontwoman Janine Shilstone admits. "['Fall Better'] has always been that end goal to keep us going and to keep us waking up in the morning. It's closure," she mentions. Having formed nearly ten years ago, Vukvoi have gone through significant changes to get to the level they are at now. One of the most visible is that in this era of the band they return as a two-piece, which Janine says couldn't have been more of an amicable decision, and that they remain great friends with the ex-members. Despite the line-up change, they never actually stopped writing music, even if it's been three years since their last album. That's a long time when you consider most bands these days churn out singles every couple of months for optimum streaming success, but Vukovi don't play by the rules, and that's why they're so beloved. "We never really stopped writing because we love it, it's our favourite thing to do. A lot of the material for this album was written not that long after album one. 'C.L.A.U.D.I.A' sounds very much like it should be on the first album, but [trap-influenced ballad] 'White Lies' was one of the last ones we wrote. You can definitely hear the progression. It's funny because the songwriting isn't the hard bit, it's just everything else around it." "We've honestly already started writing for album three, so for next year, we don't want to stop again," she adds.



On their new album, Vukovi delve deeper into the world of electronic music and kick things off with an unforgettable and unsettling robotic prelude. "That's my voice!" Janine says in disbelief. "I had to write the script for it, and honestly, it took so much longer than I thought. I wanted to do this really mad intro, and I really love the idea of a concept album, but it has to be really fucking amazing to pull off. I feel like this is a half concept sort of thing, and we will work our way up to a [full] concept album. It was very hard to do it, so the message you want to relay doesn't sound lame, but I'm so glad we've done it." While 'Fall Better' features a heavy electronic influence with heaps of techno and trance, the heavy riffs and pop perfect anthemic choruses remain intact, influenced by the likes of Die Antwoord and Bring Me The Horizon. "We have this taste that ranges between the heavy, super riffy music to absolute club bangers, I love trap music as well. I feel like we've never wanted to sound like a specific band, we just listen to so much music, and the parts that make us feel something, we want to put our own style and our own sound to. For me, the sound we make together is almost like this amalgamation of all this amazing music we listen to." She continues, "I really wanted [this record] to be set in the future, dystopian is a really good word for it actually. I've just really been into futuristic sounds, I'm obsessed with sci-fi movies like Alien. I loved West World, and Black Mirror is an unbelievably big influence. I'm obsessed with the concept, it just feels so believable."



It's not a surprise that Black Mirror is a big influence to Janine, as sociological and psychological concepts are so prominent in her lyrics, ever since Vukovi first started out. However, it was only until this year that the relevancy of these themes came to light, specifically how prevalent to Janine's life they were on a much deeper level than she realised. 'Fall Better' is the first time she directly addresses her diagnosis of a form of OCD called Thought Action Fusion, which can lead to those who have it to believe that their actions are guided by an external presence, which manifests for her as an omnipresent shadow. "I did an interview recently, and it was one of the first times I ever spoke about it publicly. I always thought, who's going to give a fuck about this, and who fucking cares? I sat on it for about five days," she admits. "With the first album, I didn't know I had this, but I talk about it a lot. There are a lot of hints. It was mad. I just thought everyone thought like that," she says in reference to the numerous mentions of shadows. It was only until she experienced a traumatic event that her condition manifested to an almost uncontrollable and unbearable point. "This thing took over me, and I honestly felt like I couldn't even get through a day without this thing being there. I was convinced that what I went through was making it happen - and that's when you think, 'oh if I weren't here then it wouldn't be happening'. It was just a really horrible time... it was my boyfriend who forced me to get help, and I'm so glad I did because I wouldn't be here, I know for a fact." "Back then, I would feel so unstable, but now I'm living and adapting to it, it feels a lot easier to talk about, I'm living with it now. On 'Fall Better' it is more about me talking about living with it, like fuck it, I've had this since I was seven. My mum remembers me saying something was following me around, and she just didn't think anything of it; that's when it started. I've had this my whole life, so it's never really going to go away because it is an OCD. 'Fall Better' is me being angry with it and learning to live with it - like you're now a part of me, we just need to live with each other." "[The diagnosis] helped a hundred per cent, but if I'm not having a good day, it does come back really badly. It's never going to go away, but now it's just so controllable, it's not interfering with my everyday life now."

