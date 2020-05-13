Here's everything you need to know about Violent Soho's album, 'Everything Is A-OK'

Feature

Violent Soho tell us about their new record.

Published: 10:26 am, May 13, 2020

If ever there was a time that a tongue-in-cheek ‘Everything Is A-OK’ was needed, it’s now. Violent Soho tell us about their new record, one that takes a swipe at complacency and dishonesty in the modern landscape.

There is a house that often flies its flag at half-mast near the home where Luke, our singer, grew up in Mansfield, Brisbane. The idea was to get a photo of this house as the album artwork and to call it 'Pity Jar', sort of as a social commentary on the darker ironies of our mundane society, but when we all saw the house it seemed too strange and gloomy for us to decorate it with such a bummer name, so the new title arose from the lyrics of the final album track 'A-OK'. Of course, the idea is supposed to be ironic and allowed us to theme things a little more antithetically in line with how Australian's perceive the ideal of middle-class life. Our previous records, in terms of their title and artwork, had covered a slightly darker view of a similar subject so this time around we wanted the title to look at this same suburban ideology a little more dialectically in pointing out the ridiculous irony of being comfortable within a banal environment., which is an iconic residential recording studio in New South Wales' Central Coast region. It was built originally by the blokes from INXS, they sold it to the chaps at Hillsong who then flogged it off to our mate Scott Horscroft and his family, who make amazing records with some of the best bands in Australia on a weekly basis and run a really cool music production academy from there as well. Hats off to the Universe for making a beautiful thing happen in this case.