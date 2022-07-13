Viagra Boys: "That's what makes people relate to us – this self-hatred mixed with hope"

Feature

Stockholm post-punk troublemakers Viagra Boys are trying to make sense out of chaos, tackling the world’s woes head-on.

Published: 1:42 pm, July 13, 2022 Words: Finlay Holden.

From their charged name to their vicious attitude, Viagra Boys are never afraid to reach for the extreme. With their third album 'Cave World' grabbing those sonic and thematic heights in a tight clutch, Sebastian Murphy reveals the changes in his own erratic behaviour that have enabled an increase in creative potency. "I take music seriously, but I find humour to be a very important aspect of everything I do, both in my art and my personal life," the singer and frontman says when reminded of his previous thematic obsession with shrimp.

With their existing records, 'Street Worms' and 'Welfare Jazz', the raucous-yet-honed group have managed to hide somewhat sincere reflections within a sarcastic tone because it makes it easier to process not just for fans, but for the artists too. However, Sebastian now says that "in light of what's going on in the world today, you can come to a point where you have to be serious. You can't just hide from everything all the time, and a lot of what's happened to us all has started to get into my head even though I've tried to avoid it for years."

In the seclusion of rural Sweden, the group were empowered with a societal immunity to global events; instead of experiencing the chaos first-hand, they were forced to watch it unfold through screens. "I was looking at the news and memes a lot, and you could quickly tell there was this madness going on in the world," the lyricist recalls. "People were splitting up into polar opposites; anti maskers, maskers; anti-vaxxers, vaccinators. When I was watching that unravel around the world, it was like watching an entertaining TV show, and I ended up writing about it, commenting on people as a whole rather than the pandemic. With anything from gun rights to abortion, everyone's fighting right now."

With all this conflict occurring in what felt like a different world, Sebastian actually managed to tone down his relentless lifestyle and focus on manifesting a clarity he had never previously managed to achieve, despite multiple attempts. "There wasn't all that much partying going on, and I started living a much calmer life. There was much more structure to my life, much more vision," he calmly reflects, having reached a level of Zen long aspired to.

Going sober turned out to be an easier experience than expected, too. "After I got through my amphetamine addiction, I thought I wasn't going to be able to do anything without speed. I didn't think I'd be able to paint or draw or write any songs because I would take speed to do anything. For the first year, I was unable to do absolutely anything creative, and I was very frustrated. You just have to force yourself to do it before you eventually realise it's just as good sober."

Frustration is certainly a feeling expressed throughout 'Cave World', with recent single 'Punk Rock Loser' emphasising concerns about his own past behaviour ("I go to the function just to fuck shit up / I warned you baby, that ain't juice in my cup"). However, Viagra Boys have used this newfound state as a means of fuelling their creative output without letting it become too much of a focus. Moving beyond a sound synonymous with British post-punk, the now-quintet feel liberated from any constraints.

"We don't have many restrictions when it comes to genre or genre mixing," Sebastian explains. "A lot of these post-punk bands sound the same; they play more pretentious music, in a way. It's got to have this edge all the time; it's always got to be super tough and angry. We're more experimental when it comes to making something that's a mixture of pop and punk; we started taking away a lot of those classic elements with a synthesiser or some cheesy-ass guitar and drums. A lot of it is just us having fun."

