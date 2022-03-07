Vein.fm: "It's one of the darkest albums I've ever heard in my life"

Vein.FM didn't plan on writing an album as dark as their second outing, 'The World Is Going To Ruin You'; it just happened. A dingy, erratic, cohesive wallop to the face, the Massachusetts five-piece have found new depths to plunder.
While they may be po-faced in promo photos or give the air of not being overly approachable, there's a big fat smile plastered across their chops right now, due in part to what they've just achieved; a cathartic wrestle with the internal and external. Life versus death.
"Oh, absolutely," vocalist Anthony DiDio says with a massive sigh of relief when asked if there was calm after finishing the album. "After we recorded it, I felt like there was a massive weight lifted. Not like it was a stressor, but it just felt like a calm. It was like, 'wow, it's done'."
"It's one of the darkest albums I've ever heard in my life," he enthuses.
The adage goes that most bands start out playing the kind of music they want to hear, filling that gap that might be staring a bunch of us in the face. It's fair to say Vein.FM have found that itch and scratched the hell out of it.
"Otherwise, there's no point," Anthony explains. "We don't listen back to one of the songs and go, 'It's pretty cool. This sounds pretty cool. I think this song will do well'. We don't fucking think like that at all. We write songs because when you listen to it back, you get a shiver up your spine and freak out. You know what I mean?"
That kind of reaction is what Vein.FM urge from anyone listening. The brutality punching through any melodic notions is a welcoming space for those that understand it - which is precisely what it is for the band's five components, completed by guitarist Jeremy Martin, bassist Jon Lhaubouet, drummer Matt Wood, and Benno Levine on samples.
Since forming in 2013, and after a small name change from Vein in 2020, Vein.FM have been a bubbling promise, bursting, pushing beyond from the hardcore scene. Often drawing comparisons with the likes of Code Orange thanks to their erratic nature, there's a lot going on under the surface.
"When it started, it was this thing that we didn't really see coming that made way too much sense," Anthony remembers. "I think that based on the music that we loved, and based on our friendship, and the shit we liked, it didn't make sense why we weren't playing in this band. We didn't even realise it until the songs started being written, and we kind of unlocked this thing that we were all holding back from; we were like, wait a second, this is what we want to be, this what we want to do."
Deciding how to progress after their 2018 debut 'Errorzone', Anthony reckons there was no overarching goal in mind. "The second the first song was written, it set the tone," he explains on 'The World''s conception. "It was like, 'This is the vibe for the whole album', and at the same time, all of that darkness naturally came out."
Mentioning his thoughts on when people try and emulate such feelings, Anthony's opinion comes out in the same way you'd imagine someone who goes through the wringer for their art would. "When people try to pull that stuff off in like a contrived way, where they're like, 'I want to represent all this dark imagery and these dark lyrics and this darkness and that', it's never really going to feel that way. But we know how we want our albums to feel."
This is where the personal aspect of 'The World Is Going To Ruin You' steps in. "The fact that we're all able to create something like that together and have it be what we wanted is amazing," he says. "But I guess that lends itself to it being a personal experience too. We've all had our time to connect with it before writing it or before recording it, while recording, after recording it. Now it's coming out, now with the playing songs live aspects of things, that will make things connect differently."
It's one thing to believe in what you've created, but when noticing the differing impact it has on you compared to your previous projects? That's a whole different ball game. On if the band felt the same level of relief after completing their debut as they did its follow-up, Anthony hesitates for a moment. "No, I think when we recorded 'Errorzone' we were like, 'Oh my God, this sounds so unbelievable. I can't believe we did it'."
"At the same time, though," he continues. "I think after that one, there was a calm for sure; it was like wow, we did it. But then also it was thinking about this one, and what it means from that point."
There's a sense that securing their ideas and bringing them to life, not only in the live arena but cementing them as obelisks in their own right — theoretically forever — is the most important takeaway. A manifestation of the Vein.FM DNA. Or, as Anthony threatens, "Once those things are recorded, they can't be destroyed."
"We did it like there's nothing really left to do. That feeling is crazy because the takes themselves and the sounds and the way everything went, it was so perfect. It was like, wow, that shit is immortalised; it's all there, all the pieces are there like, it's done. The fact that it's all captured was the crazy feeling."
What was captured was an exposing of the personal. Not just that, but the literal and the progressive. It's dealing with the world, its intricacies and trials. Where this comes from for Anthony and the band seems to be a little of the conscious and little of the subconscious. Rarely entering into divulging this information; instead, the exorcism at play speaks for itself.
"I think it's like a mix of both," he nods. "There's a lot of subconscious exploring to do, and there are things in mind. You can plan those things out, but sometimes they just happen, you know what I mean?"
"Then sometimes things just happen. We knew what we wanted to do. There was definitely a vision in mind," Anthony says. "Whether it was to be this way or that way, there was a vibe that was set, there was a vision in mind, and the pieces came together. I'm happy that I think that every part of that album is essential to it, as well. We hit all the points that we were trying to hit."
The weight this album holds for the band is clear from Anthony's explanation of their recent run of tour dates where they aired a couple of tracks for the first time. Featuring an "Intense concentration of like, okay, I don't want to fuck this up," he likens it to. "time [slowing] down and you have a conscious thought where you're like, 'Wow, I can't believe we're playing this song right now'."
Was there ever any apprehension packing it all into this fiery grenade? "No, absolutely not," Anthony insists. "It wasn't like this thing where we got on our knees and were like, I'm putting this uncomfortable amount of personality into this. It just naturally happened. It's just an intense album."
As for what that means in the future? Especially now they've dug into their darkest depths to create their self-professed "darkest album"? Well, the plan seems to be to establish a series of worlds to ruin you. "Almost like each album is its own little universe," Anthony explains. "I don't know where the next one will be, or where it'll go next. But I'm sure it'll go somewhere. I feel like this band has a lot of exploring to do still."
Admitting that they're stridently focused upon that exploration and just where they could go with Vein.FM, their future is ready for them to burn it to the ground to start again. Especially since, as per his own words, they can no longer be destroyed in their final form. All ready for that impending, colliding madness with that unspecified 'something' to create diamonds like 'The World Is Going To Ruin You'. "We're still addicted to that," Anthony ends. "And I think we're still gonna find more shit to tap into, sonically and visually. I'm excited for whatever comes next."
Taken from the March issue of Upset. Vein.FM's album 'This World Is Going To Ruin You' is out now.
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.