Vein.fm: "It's one of the darkest albums I've ever heard in my life"

Feature

Vein.fm aren’t a band to leave anything on the table - but with their new album ‘This World Is Going To Ruin You’, they’re all in - to spectacular results.

Published: 10:44 am, March 07, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin. Photos: Reid Haithcock.

Vein.FM didn't plan on writing an album as dark as their second outing, 'The World Is Going To Ruin You'; it just happened. A dingy, erratic, cohesive wallop to the face, the Massachusetts five-piece have found new depths to plunder.

While they may be po-faced in promo photos or give the air of not being overly approachable, there's a big fat smile plastered across their chops right now, due in part to what they've just achieved; a cathartic wrestle with the internal and external. Life versus death.

"Oh, absolutely," vocalist Anthony DiDio says with a massive sigh of relief when asked if there was calm after finishing the album. "After we recorded it, I felt like there was a massive weight lifted. Not like it was a stressor, but it just felt like a calm. It was like, 'wow, it's done'."

"It's one of the darkest albums I've ever heard in my life," he enthuses.

The adage goes that most bands start out playing the kind of music they want to hear, filling that gap that might be staring a bunch of us in the face. It's fair to say Vein.FM have found that itch and scratched the hell out of it.

"Otherwise, there's no point," Anthony explains. "We don't listen back to one of the songs and go, 'It's pretty cool. This sounds pretty cool. I think this song will do well'. We don't fucking think like that at all. We write songs because when you listen to it back, you get a shiver up your spine and freak out. You know what I mean?"

That kind of reaction is what Vein.FM urge from anyone listening. The brutality punching through any melodic notions is a welcoming space for those that understand it - which is precisely what it is for the band's five components, completed by guitarist Jeremy Martin, bassist Jon Lhaubouet, drummer Matt Wood, and Benno Levine on samples.

Since forming in 2013, and after a small name change from Vein in 2020, Vein.FM have been a bubbling promise, bursting, pushing beyond from the hardcore scene. Often drawing comparisons with the likes of Code Orange thanks to their erratic nature, there's a lot going on under the surface.

"When it started, it was this thing that we didn't really see coming that made way too much sense," Anthony remembers. "I think that based on the music that we loved, and based on our friendship, and the shit we liked, it didn't make sense why we weren't playing in this band. We didn't even realise it until the songs started being written, and we kind of unlocked this thing that we were all holding back from; we were like, wait a second, this is what we want to be, this what we want to do."

Deciding how to progress after their 2018 debut 'Errorzone', Anthony reckons there was no overarching goal in mind. "The second the first song was written, it set the tone," he explains on 'The World''s conception. "It was like, 'This is the vibe for the whole album', and at the same time, all of that darkness naturally came out."

Mentioning his thoughts on when people try and emulate such feelings, Anthony's opinion comes out in the same way you'd imagine someone who goes through the wringer for their art would. "When people try to pull that stuff off in like a contrived way, where they're like, 'I want to represent all this dark imagery and these dark lyrics and this darkness and that', it's never really going to feel that way. But we know how we want our albums to feel."

This is where the personal aspect of 'The World Is Going To Ruin You' steps in. "The fact that we're all able to create something like that together and have it be what we wanted is amazing," he says. "But I guess that lends itself to it being a personal experience too. We've all had our time to connect with it before writing it or before recording it, while recording, after recording it. Now it's coming out, now with the playing songs live aspects of things, that will make things connect differently."

