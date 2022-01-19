Feature

Underoath: "If it's going to be Underoath, then it should always be the four of us together"

Over the past couple of years every band has been forced to adapt, but with a new album in tow, Underoath will always be Underoath, as Spencer Chamberlain explains.

Published: 10:24 am, January 19, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin.

In the same way earthquakes manifest thanks to tectonic plates shifting in their cataclysmic way, Underoath require friction and crashing to reach their darkest depths. "I've worked in music my whole life, and Underoath is definitely the trickiest," vocalist Spencer Chamberlain begins. "There are a lot of personalities, and even the guy that pretends to be the toughest might be equally sensitive in a different way, you know? It's tough." But when the going gets tough, the tough get going. "While this awkwardness is constantly happening, it's what makes it special. You've got people crying and punching walls one day, and the next day they're hugging each other and having the time of their lives. It's like that; Underoath has just always been a rollercoaster." Since forming back in 1997, the band have undergone a few fractious changes. Their line-up has evolved, with founding drummer and vocalist Aaron Gillespie leaving in 2012, after which the band embarked on a farewell tour, which wrapped in 2013. Resurfacing in 2015 with Aaron in tow, it took another three years for their eighth album 'Erase Me' to manifest. While it was indeed a massive proponent for their future, it didn't quite strike the same sparks as their earlier material, with some fans claiming the album's polished exterior diluted the experimental blend of light and dark. Quite simply, moving forward required a change. "We went back to the way that it used to be, and not writing separately," Spencer says of the approach to their ninth effort, 'Voyeurist'. "On the last record, one person wrote this song, one person wrote that song, two guys wrote this song, three of us worked on that song, and four of us wrote A, B, and C. Then we mashed it all together and made a record because it was new, you know? We were recently reforming, and we had all done stuff separately. "We were just at that spot in our lives, and I'm proud of that record," he continues. "But moving forward, the one thing we realised on touring ['Erase Me'] is that if it's going to be Underoath, and we're going to work on Underoath, then it should always be the four of us together." It's their relationship as a band that encourages the might. 'Voyeurist' is the step forward many had hoped 'Erase Me' would be. It's as expansive as it is compact, breaths of Underoath past and present, inhaling and exhaling, proving that they're more alive than ever. It's learning from missteps that has strengthened the band through every chapter. "We've learned on every record that we do," Spencer tentatively reckons. "I think that was the major takeaway from the last one, that all four of us who are the writers could easily get to the finish line alone, but that's not what makes Underoath Underoath. There's no like, superstar writer. "There's no one guy who makes Underoath what it is," he continues. "With the four cooks in the kitchen coming together and finding a middle ground because we all like such different things, we all see the outcome of the song differently. And when we find that ground, that's the special Underoath that you hear, so without that, it's good but maybe not Underoath."



Having four cooks in the kitchen, as Spencer mentions, also means that there's an understanding at play; mutual respect all wrapped up in a simple notion. "It's about getting uncomfortable and pushing each other outside of their comfort zones." "Everyone in this band is constantly working on their craft and working with other people and doing different things," Spencer explains. "Every time we meet up, everyone's better than they were the last time. No one's lazy as far as the four main creatives in this band… I think we're at that point where we could technically survive off nostalgia tours and just do shit like that for sure. You can just play, and people are going to come and celebrate those songs they love." But that's not what Underoath are about. They're driven by their abrasive natures, pushing forward to be the best they can be. In allowing the tension to blister into something new and daring, Spencer readily admits that "Underoath stuff is not necessarily the most fun when it comes to recording." "I think that after every Underoath record, it feels like it's victorious, and it's celebratory. It almost feels like you went off to war when you come home. As far as that type of music goes, I don't want to work on anything heavy until it's time to work on Underoath. You kind of squeeze the lemon out." The hardest button to button for Spencer is the lyrics. Mentioning that "a lot of times the lyrics are a little bit more personal and they tend to be on the darker side," just because the music lends itself that way. It's a fair comment given 'Voyeurist' features a track titled 'We're All Gonna Die'. "I think about people that write movies. Like, the guy that writes the movie that makes it a super dark, fucked up movie which makes everyone question their life," Spencer laughs. "You do that every time you write a movie, it takes a lot out of you, compared to someone that might write a comedy that's more light-hearted. With Underoath, it's like man, I love it. And I'm very thankful for everything we've done, but when you're done with making a record, you need some recuperation time." Another motivator behind the band's determination is life. With them all nearing middle-age, trying to be a youthful revolutionary is instead replaced by knowing that your family and quality of life is at stake with every move you make. "If you're gonna do it, you gotta think about it," he says. "Everyone's got families and other stuff going on. Like, do you want to work on a record and spend two years of your life touring and supporting something you're not 100% into? No one has time for that shit, you know? It's definitely all or nothing."



