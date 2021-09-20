Twin Atlantic: "It's more of a lo-fi sounding record"

Feature

Sam McTrusty drops a few hints about the band's upcoming new album.

Published: 11:30 am, September 20, 2021 Words: Alex Bradley.

It seems not so long ago that Twin Atlantic released their experimental electronic-rock album 'Power' at the start of 2020, but the band are already plotting the follow-up with 'Transparency' set to arrive this January.

As touring for 'Power' was shelved when the lockdowns began two months after the release of the album, Sam McTrusty wasted no time to begin work on Twin Atlantic's sixth album as he raided the band's studio and took his gear back to his apartment in Glasgow.

"I just took all the key pieces because I was right on it saying, 'nah man, this is gonna be like two years'. I was like fucking a prophet of doom to the rest of the band, and so I just immediately started writing like then next day," the singer explains.

The first glimpse of 'Transparency' has already dropped in the form of the suave and stylish groove of 'Bang on the Gong' with its Once Upon A Time In Hollywood-inspired video.

That more moody, nuanced approach in the lead single is likely to be a feature of the album as opposed to the usual punch delivered in Twin Atlantic choruses of old, but that's another casualty of the pandemic, as Sam details.

"I was living in our flat in Glasgow, so I couldn't really sing in my upper register because it's dead, dead loud, so a lot of the record is way, way lower. Some of it is even on a spoken level because the guy I was working with is eight hours behind me, so I'm working until 3-4 in the morning. There's no way I could do all the *screams* so we were backed into making more of a lo-fi sounding record."

