Twin Atlantic: "People are craving the truth"

Feature

In the two years since Twin Atlantic’s last album, a lot has changed - both for the band and the world around them. New record ‘Transparency’ lays it all out there.

Published: 10:32 am, January 17, 2022 Words: Alex Bradley. Photos: Cameron Brisbane.

So how did this album come together, because it seems like it was pulled from a few different places?

Well, there were songs on this record that were supposed to be on 'Power'. One song in particular, 'Dirty', that was the lead single at one point and was until, honestly, the 11th hour when the new label was like, "we'll hold this back, and we want to do a sister album where the whole thing goes together, and it's like 16 tracks".

And, basically, we had already started that Part 2 thing in our old studio and there were four or five songs that we had done to a finished production level, but through that experience, we were going into the studio and looking at our phones and setting up TVs to watch the football and caring more about other things.

It just wasn't really working. We were getting from A to Z and were finishing, but we like just going to work and not really caring about it. Didn't realise it at the time, but a couple of weeks into the pandemic, we were like, "What the fuck were we doing? What even type of album was that? Do we even like that stuff?"

I was suppose to be going to LA to write with Jacknife Lee because the people at the major were looking at stats and analytics and were like, "these are your most successful songs: how did you do it? How did you make these songs?" Told them the process, and they said, "well, have you ever done it since?" And we were like, "Nah, we don't really do that; if something works, then cool, that was that song's process, and we will try something else." But they were like, "you're fucking morons, you're going to do that again!"

It would seem like, "oh I just wanted to make an album at home because lockdown," but we were so fucked financially because 'Power' drained everything, and we didn't get a chance to make that back by trying to tour the album properly. It was my life's savings I'd put in as well as the band's. I was so fucked.

And then one song with Jacknife led to the whole record because the longer lockdown went on, the more things that got moved around and cancelled at his end, the more he and I became each other's lockdown experience every day.



Do you still see 'Transparency' as the sister album you were supposed to make in terms of its relationship to 'Power'?

I didn't, and I haven't this whole time, but as I'm starting to talk about it, it does make a lot of sense. Like why did I think, "oh we'll take three years and invest all our personal savings", and then just do another one without trying? It's funny and ironic that the sister album to 'Power' was even harder; there is a nice synergy there. The two albums are laughing at me. The two are walking hand-in-hand into the sunset laughing at me, but that was never the intent, never the idea to do it that way.



Having to record from home without the ability to let loose as much, there was a lot more of your speaking voice on the album; how did you find using that?

There has always been a bit of a disconnect with my voice in that the origin of my love for guitar music was in screaming over noisecore, so I developed these weird muscles where I can sing dead, dead high. I'm not like Barry White, but my speaking voice is quite low, and it always surprises people.



Where you nervous about putting yourself out there like that?

I was really apprehensive at first and really uncomfortable, but that's the sweet spot. That's where you want to be. That's where I was making our first record and our second one which sold a bunch of copies; I was so uncomfortable and nervous.

I dunno. I almost felt more Glaswegian as well. The pandemic is the longest I'd spent in Glasgow as an adult. I basically turned 18-19 and fucked off on tour. So I'd fallen out of watching the Scottish football teams, thinking about going to that local chippy I'd always go to growing up, and all those habitual things had been ironed out of me. But because I was in Glasgow every day, clapping out the window for the NHS and feeling a sense of local pride, just walking around the parks and staying in a flat that was like half a mile away from where I grew up. I don't know whether I just started thinking that way again.



Yeah, it does feel like the soundtrack and voiceover to a Danny Boyle film, especially in the songs you've released ahead of the album.

That is such a huge compliment, thank you! But it was also really, really on purpose that we released the feel good songs first because I want the die-hard Twin Atlantics to have a game of two halves, to keep the football analogy going. I wanted to put one side of the album out, and then people listen to the album and experience something totally different.

I'm almost using the release pattern as a creative tool as well. It's been quite a depressing two years, so I thought, let's not put a depressing song out as a single.



Alongside the singles you've put out, it looks like you've had a lot of fun making the videos too.

The funny thing about the videos is, that is me. Which makes me cringe because I am insufferable fucking show off.

It was really dead easy to make them because, acting, doing accents, trying to make people laugh - I honestly do not take a day off. It annoys me. I'm Chandler Bing, where I can't not make a joke. So it was really easy and, in particular, the 'Get Famous' music video that I just shot on my phone was even easier because I was just pretending to be something I find really funny. Probably uneasy to watch at times because it goes against what we've done as a band up until this point but, again, I quite like that.



Yeah, 'Get Famous', is that an actual annoyance or a morbid fascination with influencers?

It's more a fascination with everyone taking part in it. Guaranteed you've taken a selfie at a landmark or a wee video for your Instagram story when you're at something dead fucking cool. I've done it. Everyone's done it. But when you see someone else doing it, you want to die. And you do die inside. It's such a basic observation, but it's so complex with layers of insecurity and desperation for fame. I feel so sorry for people when I see people do it, but then I do it.

I think it's quite an interesting fucked up thing that's going on right now, so I wrote a song about it. Then I thought it was a bit of an open goal for me to then experiment with that concept for a video. I bought a ring light for it, and as soon I had the ring light, I thought, "fuck, that does look better", and I had fallen into the trap!



We do all subscribe to it, but it doesn't particularly hurt anyone either. As someone who talks openly about the ineptitude of the government and the games within the music industry, you could write about those things that do actual harm, too; was that something you considered?

Yeah, over the years, because of the stagnation of rock music, there was almost a crassness to get political now because I've come of age. There is something dead egotistical about "I'm going fucking to tell you what to do or what I think". And I have written about that stuff, but it's buried in metaphor. The month there was a referendum for my country, we released an album called "Great Divide'. It's always there, but it's hidden in plain sight, and I've maybe been too clever about it but too discrete.

It's so difficult being Scottish right now. Obviously, we're not happy.



Yeah, at the same time, it would be a very different album if you had used it to voice more of that frustration too.

To give you some satisfaction, the album is titled after the content of the record, but I also love having a double meaning on titles like 'Great Divide', and I've done the same with this on 'Transparency'. It's the biggest buzzword on the planet right because people are craving the truth. So that's my little spin on that, but I've done it in quite an acute way.



This year marks 10 years of 'Free', and next year, there are some anniversary tour dates planned. Do you use that album and anniversary as a benchmark against releasing a new album now?

To be honest, I never really think about it. But then, I've got a plaque for it in the room with me here, so maybe I do think about it.

You know why I never think about it? It's because Craig, our drummer, he was that guy. He was the nostalgic guy, my role in this band has always been like, "okay, next". I could write a song today and record a song maybe this week that would have shock value, swagger, recording techniques that would make it stand out on the radio or a playlist, but one of the hardest things is what we would do a year from now? It's really really, really fucking hard, so I've never been one for looking back, but it's been my job, and other people's livelihoods have relied on me as I'm the creative driving force, I guess, and I've been obsessed with it, so I've not a had a chance to think about it.

But doing this tour is probably a really good thing for me. You never know, we will do this tour, and then I will be like, "let's do an old fashioned rock record". I can already feel that bubbling up inside me.



Is there any part of making the album that sticks with you?

My favourite memory of that whole experience, one that really stands out that and would be in the trailer for the movie, would be being in the studio and turning to Gil Norton and Dan Austin, and I was saying to them, "See when you recorded 'The Colour and the Shape' or working with The Pixies, did you know at the time, "we're doing it, this is a special something happening here?" I don't know if I was willing them to be like "yeah" but even they, in the moment, were like "this feels different".

That's the main memory, because whenever I'm in the studio now, and I start to feel that magic "special sauce" start to happen - and it can only last three or four seconds that feeling - I instantly go back to being that 20-year-old in the studio; that was the first time I had felt that feeling. It was honestly like taking heroin, and then we are chasing that high. But I revisit that moment a lot in my mind when I get that feeling again about a song. P



Taken from the February 2022 issue of Upset. Twin Atlantic's album 'Transparency' is out now.